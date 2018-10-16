Global Animal Medication Industry
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Groups: Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 105 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Santé Animale S.A.
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Merck Animal Health
ANIMAL MEDICATION
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2018
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data interpretation & reporting level
Quantitative techniques & analytics
Product definitions and scope of study
2. MARKET OUTLOOK
Importance of Animal Health: A Prelude
Common Diseases in Companion Animals
Growing Demand for Animal Protein and Rising Pet Ownership Drives Animal Medication Market
Recent FDA Approved Animal Medication: 2018
Industry Dynamics
Developed Regions Ahead; Developing Markets Gathering Momentum
Farm Animals - The Largest Market Category
Parasiticides Stay in the Lead
Veterinary Vaccines Drive Market Growth
Anti-Infectives: Also a Significant Market Segment
3. MARKET TRENDS & DYNAMICS
Growing Pet Ownership and Spending Drives Demand
Table 1: Global Pet Dog Population (2017): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Pet Cat Population (2017): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Pet Birds Population (2017): Number of Pet Birds by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Pet Fish Population (2017): Number of Pet Fish by Select Countries (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Companion Animals: A High Value Lucrative Market Segment
Need to Reduce the Foot Print of Food Production Drives Gains
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth
Unmet Animal Health Needs Drives Growth
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Table 5: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population (July 2018) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Worldwide Protein Consumption (kt): 2016-2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Per Capita Meat Consumption for Select Countries (In LB/per capita): 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Trend of Human Drug Pharmacies Dispensing Veterinary Medications
Flavored Veterinary Medications Registers Notable Growth
Safety Concerns: An Opportunity Generator
Healthy Investments in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Drive Growth
Role of Pharmacokinetics in Animal Drug Development
Animal Health Market Expected to Gain from Antimicrobial Resistance
Responsible use of Animal Medicines Ignites Interest in Herbal Alternatives
Will the Growing Support for Hormone and Antibiotic Free Animal Produce Impact the Growth Prospects of the Animal Medicine?
Veterinarians Loose Share to New Channels
Exclusive Animal Drugs Foray into Human Pharmacies
Rising 'Gray' Market Sales for Animal Health Drugs
Growing Momentum for Post Slaughter Strategies Bodes well for Animal Medicine
Demand for Metabolic Modifiers Surging
Genomics to Influence Development of Animal Medicine in the Future
Nanotechnology Fast Gaining Ground in Animal Medicine
Animal Drug Distribution and Dispensing Sees Transformation - A Growing Threat to Veterinarians
Generic Insurgency in Animal Health Market - Not As Strong As in Human Health
Human Drugs Continue to Permeate Animal Drug Market, Manufacturers Queue in to Capitalize on Growing Prospects
Managing a Portfolio of Drugs - Key to Business Risk Aversion
Aquaculture Medicines - A Growing Niche in the Animal Medication Market
4. VETERINARY VACCINES MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Veterinary Vaccine Market on a High Growth Track
Table 8: Worldwide Veterinary Vaccines by Technology (2017): Including Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Veterinary Vaccines Market - Demographic Differences and Market Challenges
Emerging Technology Enhances Cost Effectiveness of Veterinary Vaccines
Recombinant DNA Technology Boosts the Animal Vaccine Industry
Pricing Affects Livestock Medication Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
Will Plant-Derived Vaccines Hold Potential in Animal Health Care Industry?
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Marker Vaccines Playing a Vital Role in Disease Detection
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Animal Medication: An Introduction
Preventive Medicines
Therapeutic Medicines
Others
Considerations
Need for Medications in Companion Animals
Commonly Prescribed (Rx) Animal Health Medications
Non-Prescription Medications
Types of Non-Prescription Medications
Types of Animal Medication
Parasiticides
Veterinary Vaccines
Classification of Veterinary Vaccines
Companion Animals Vaccines
Canine Vaccines
Feline Vaccines
Livestock Vaccines
A Tabular Analysis on Select Animal Diseases Controlled by Vaccines
Anti-infectives
Medicinal Feed Additives
Others
6. REGULATORY REGIME
United States
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
European Union
Brazil
Australia
Rest of World
Global Policy & Guidance
Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives
Food Safety Inspection Service
Promotion & Advertising Review
VICH Program
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Table 9: Global Animal Medication Market by Leading Players (2017): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Zoetis, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company (USA), Bayer-Animal Health, Ceva, Vétoquinol SA (France), and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Select Leading Animal Health Medication of Major Global Players: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Ripe for Consolidation
Zoetis - The Industry Leader
Leading Distributors of Animal Health Products
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Bayer AG (Germany)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Santé Animale S.A. (France)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Merck Animal Health (Netherlands)
Vetericyn, Inc. (USA)
Vétoquinol SA (France)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis, Inc. (USA)
7.2 Product Launches/Approvals
Boehringer Ingelheim Introduces Liquid Solution to Treat Hypertension in Cats
Boehringer Ingelheim Extends European Metacam® Indication to Guinea Pigs
Elanco Animal Health Launches Novel respiratory PRRS vaccine
Merck Animal Health Launches Updated Equine Influenza Vaccines
Hipra Introduces Smart Vaccination Range for Total Vaccination Control
Boehringer Ingelheim, KMOH, and ZNWT Join Hands to Introduce World-Class Vaccine Joint Venture in China
Boehringer Introduces Recombitek Oral Bordetella
Zoetis Introduces Vanguard® CIV H3N2/H3N8 Vaccine
HIPRA Launches ERYSENG® PARVO in Canada
MSD Animal Health Introduces EXZOLT®
MSD Animal Health Introduces INNOVAX®-ND-IBD
Aptimmune Introduces World's First Mucosal PRRSV Vaccine
Norbrook Introduces Carprieve® Chewable Tablets for Dogs
AgriLabs Progresses Announces the Commercialization of DNA vaccine platform
HIPRA Introduces STARTVAC® in Korea
Ivaoes Animal Health Launches Rapanofal
Elanco in Partnership with Aratana Introduces Veterinary Pain Drug
CytoSorbents Introduces VetResQ in the US
Dechra Veterinary Products to Launch Zycortal in the UK
Zoetis Obtains Conditional License from USDA for Avian Influenza Vaccine
Zoetis Rolls Out CLARIFIDE® Plus Genomic Test for Holstein Cattle
Zoetis Obtains FDA Approval for Simparica™
Merck Animal Health Introduces Safe-Guard® AquaSol for Ascaridia galli Treatment in Chicken
Bionaturis Introduces Five New Developmental Stage Animal Health Biotech Products
Merck Animal Health Obtains EC Approval for PORCILIS® PCV ID Vaccine
Bayer Obtains Approval for Claro™ for Treating Otitis Externa in Canines
Boehringer Ingelheim Rolls Out New Swine Vaccines for PRRS in Europe
Merial Launches Tablet Vaccine for NDV Prevention
Bayer Introduces Immunostimulant Zelnate® for Reducing Bovine Respiratory Disease
Merck Animal Health Launches INNOVAX®-ILT in EU
Merck Animal Health Rolls Out FORTEGRA® Vaccine in Latin America
Elanco Launches Canine Otitis Externa Treatment Medication - Osurnia®
Ceva Animal Health Rolls Out Canine Heart Failure Management Medication - Libeo
Dechra Veterinary Products Rolls Out 5 ml Bottle Dosage of Comfortan®
Merck Animal Health Launches AQUAVAC® PD3 Vaccine for Salmon
Innovacyn Launches Improved Vetericyn® Plus Medications for Beef Cattle and Dairy
Merck Animal Health Rolls Out PORCILIS® PCV M Hyo in Europe
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Animalcare Group PLC Completes the Selling of the Medini NV Unit
Huvepharma Completes the Acquisition of T-HEXX Animal Health
PHARMAQ Agrees with Vinh Hoan to Improve Fish Health in Vietnam
Eli Global Acquires Stratford Pharmaceuticals, LLC
CordenPharma Plans to Invest in New Veterinary Drug Products Manufacturing Line
Zoetis Acquires Abaxis
Lilly Plans to Divest Elanco Animal Health
Boehringer Ingelheim Plans to Establish Strategic Production Center in France for Veterinary Public Health
Bayer Animal Health Signs a Licensing Agreement with Mitsui Chemicals Agro
Seresto® Receives New Licensing in Many European Countries
MSD Animal Health Partners With Vinovo to Enhance Poultry Health
Regeneron Collaborates with Zoetis to Research Monoclonal Antibody Therapies
Oasmia Pharmaceutical Spins-off Veterinary Oncology Assets
Dechra Plans to Buy AST Farma, Le Vet
Agrovet Market Animal Health Completes the Acquisition of Pharmadix Laboratories
Zoetis Plans to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China
Henry Schein Inc and Vets First Choice Plans to Spin-off Animal Health Business Unit
Elanco Animal Health Receives FDA Approval for Credelio® (lotilaner)
Huvepharma Acquires AgriLabs
PetIQ, Inc. Agrees to Acquire VIP Petcare
Merck Animal Health Acquires Prondil S.A.
MSD Animal Health Partners with Laboratórios LETI to Distribute LetiFend® Vaccine
MSD Animal Health Plans to Acquire Vilsan Pharmaceuticals
Vets First Choice Completes Two Strategic Acquisitions
Henry Schein Plans to Acquire Merritt Veterinary Supplies
MSD Animal Health Plans to Purchase Manufacturing Facility in Krems, Austria
Zoetis Acquires Nexvet Biopharma
Bayer Invests in Animal Health Production
Zoetis Plans to Expand Manufacturing Capacity in Kalamazoo
Zoetis Receives Marketing Authorization for Cytopoint® in Europe
Fresenius Kabi Plans to Acquire Akorn
Merck Animal Health Acquires Vallée S.A.
Elanco Animal Health Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica's U.S. Feline, Canine and Rabies Vaccines Portfolio
Ceva Signs an Agreement with EBVAC for Creating a New Business Unit
Zoetis Receives Approval for Stronghold® Plus from European Commission
Ceva Acquires Merial Swine & Cattle Vaccines and Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatories Portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim
IDT Biologika Completes the Acquisition of Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd.
PHARMAQ Acquires Nordland Sett Vaks
Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim Closes Strategic Transaction
Harrisvaccine' RNA Particle Vaccine Platform Obtains USDA Licensure
Ceva Acquires India-based Polchem
Merial and Zoetis Ink Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Dairy Vaccines and Medicines in India
Huvepharma Acquires Zoetis' Longmont Facility
Zydus Cadila Acquires Select Assets of Zoetis in India
Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim Ink Business Swap Agreement
Merck Animal Health Receives Conditional License for New Canine Influenza Vaccine
Merck Animal Health to Acquire Harrisvaccines
Zoetis Takes Over PHARMAQ
Merck Animal Health Announces New Indication for FINADYNE® Transdermal Solution
Zoetis Receives Conditional License from USDA for Canine Atopic Dermatitis Immunotherapeutic
Zoetis Obtains Registration for Equivac® HeV from APVMA
Zoetis Completes Expansion at Lincoln, Nebraska-based Facility
Merck Animal Health and China Animal Husbandry Industry ink MoU
Merck Animal Health Registers Two Vaccines in Vietnam
Merial Acquires Equine Products LEGEND® and MARQUIS® from Bayer
Zoetis Acquires Abbott's Animal Health Assets
Dechra Renames Fucithalmic® Vet Eye Medicines as Isathal®
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 105 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124) The United States (48) Canada (2) Japan (1) Europe (39) - France (3) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (3) Latin America (5)
