Global Animal Milk Replacer Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2028 at a 4.5% CAGR

The Global Animal Milk Replacer Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Animal Milk Replacer Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Newborns do not have a reservoir of vital nutrients and fluids to compensate for the absence of breast milk, nor can they digest or absorb excessive amounts of these substances. Therefore, it is crucial to learn how to correctly provide milk substitutes to babies. Milk substitutes are developed for specific animal species based on their nutritional needs and physiology. Consumers must exercise extreme caution when using these treatments on species other than those listed on the product's label.



Inappropriate processing, handling, or storage may change the structure, nutritional content, and solubility of milk proteins and lipids in milk substitutes. Before usage, fats may develop rancid if exposed to extreme warmth and air. Therefore, milk replacer products should not be combined with components other than those listed on the label for reconstitution. Different brands of milk substitutes and different varieties of the same brand should not be blended.



Market Growth Factors

Utilizing Probiotics in Animal Milk Replacer



It is well known that probiotics affect the growth of a calf's gut microbiota. The balance of microorganisms is an indicator of the breakdown and absorption of nutrients to boost the immune system. Stimulating a healthy microbiome in the early weeks of infancy is essential to prevent diarrhea and respiratory illnesses.

The use of probiotics in a milk substitute enhances the colonization of good bacteria in the digestive system and decreases the activity of pathogens, according to scientific studies. This is especially relevant in intensive calf-raising systems where the availability of colostrum may be limited or inadequate. Ensure that milk replacer is formulated to promote the maturation of a newborn calf's growing digestive system and to contribute to its early growth which accelerates the growth of the animal milk replacer market.



Growing Number of Livestock Across the World



The cattle industry is very dynamic. It is changing in response to the rapidly expanding demand for animal products in emerging nations. In affluent nations, the demand for cattle products is stagnant, but many production processes are becoming more efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Changes in demand for livestock products throughout history have been influenced mainly by human population growth, income growth, and urbanization, and the production response in various livestock systems has been associated with advances in science and technology as well as increases in animal numbers. Globally, livestock products account for 17 percent of calorie intake and 33 percent of protein consumption, although there are significant disparities between rich and poor nations which accelerate the growth of the animal milk replacer market.



Marketing Restraining Factor

The high price of animal milk replacer



The cost is the major barrier for a lot of manufacturers. The price of a single dose of some of the better-grade replacers can easily vary from $30 to $50, yet a single dose of many different brands may only include somewhere between 100g and 125g of IgGs. If the consumer wishes to replicate the nutrition that the mother would have provided for the calf, it would demand to feed the calf at least 150g-200g of IgGs. As a result, administering several doses of a colostrum replacer has the potential to become quite pricey. Both Godden and Earleywine encourage producers not to choose a colostrum replacer only because it's inexpensive.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Dairy Based

Animal Based

Plant Based

Pre-Mixed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Animal Type

Calf

Small Animal

Kitten

Foal

Pig

Puppies

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cargill Corporation

Alltech, Inc.

Liprovit BV

Manna Pro Products LLC

Beaphar B.V.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Animal Milk Replacer Market by Type



Chapter 4. Global Animal Milk Replacer Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 5. Global Animal Milk Replacer Market by Form



Chapter 6. Global Animal Milk Replacer Market by Animal Type



Chapter 7. Global Animal Milk Replacer Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

