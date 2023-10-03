Global Animal Model Market Research Report 2023-2030: Stringent Rules on Animal Testing Restraining Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type (Mice, Guinea Pigs), By Application (Cancer, Infectious Disease), By End-use (CRO, Academic Research Institute), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal model market size is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

Harness the potential of the burgeoning global animal model market to further your enterprise's groundbreaking research initiatives. This sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by pressing demand for precision medicine and widespread adoption of animal models due to their physiological similarities with humans.

Unprecedented advancements in animal-based models and rising implications of genetic engineering are further propelling market expansion. Embrace the opportunities presented within an industry rapidly becoming a mainstay for research and development.



Substantial investment in understanding life-threatening ailments such as cancer, neurological and cardiovascular disorders, and immunological disorders is spurring an insatiable demand for animal models. Together with increasing endeavors by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies to develop novel therapeutics and the surge in preclinical trials, the need for animal models of various types, such as mice and guinea pigs, is expanding dramatically.

Not to mention the revolutionary impact of CRISPR technology, a paragon of precision offering opportunities to create models with specific gene modifications to understand human diseases and develop innovative treatments.



Animal Model Market Report Highlights

The mice segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 52.7%. Factors, such as increasing investments and technological advancement in mouse model technology, are anticipated to drive the segment growth over the forecast years

The cancer application segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.1% in 2022. Increasing efforts by companies to develop novel treatment regimens are projected to drive segment growth over the forecast period

North America dominated the global industry in 2022 with a revenue share of 48.95% owing to the presence of key companies and various strategic initiatives undertaken by them

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing R&D efforts by biopharmaceutical/pharmaceutical companies

3.2.1.2. Growing use of animal models in pre-clinical studies

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of process

3.2.2.2. Stringent rules pertaining to animal testing.

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Animal Type Business Analysis

4.1. Animal Model Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Mice

4.3. Rat

4.4. Guinea Pig

4.5. Rabbits

4.6. Hamsters



Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

5.1. Animal Model Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2. Cancer

5.3. Immunological Disease

5.4. Infectious Disease



Chapter 6. End-use Business Analysis

6.1. Animal Model Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

6.3. Academic Research Institute

6.4. Contract Research Organization



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Animal Model Market Share By Region, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

