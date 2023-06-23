Global Animal Parasiticides Market 2023 to 2028: Significant Increase in Animal Health Expenditure Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Parasiticides Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal parasiticides market was valued at US$13.571 billion in 2021.



The animal parasiticides market is expected to witness lucrative growth due to the significant increase in animal health expenditure and the rising adoption of pets.

In addition, increasing awareness about animal-transmitted diseases and rising initiatives by the government and animal welfare associations are also driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies related to the approval of animal parasiticides remain a key challenge.



Geographically, North America is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the highest health expenditure of the United States, in addition to effective disease management due to pet adoption on a large scale.



This research study examines the animal parasiticides market based on various segments: product type, animal type, and geography. First, a brief market overview details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the animal parasiticides industry comprehensively.

This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.



The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the animal parasiticides market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the animal parasiticides sector, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.



Animal Parasiticides Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028 is a comprehensive and latest report.

Companies Mentioned

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Virbac Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis

Vetoquinol S.A.

Ceva Sante Animale

The scope and coverage of the animal parasiticides market report is as below:

Animal parasiticides market data tables and charts

Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's, and industry value chain analysis

Market assessment by product type into ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides.

Detailed market trends, analysis, and graphical representation by animal type into companion animals and agricultural animals (animal husbandry).

A 360o view of the demand for animal parasiticides market solutions/services across different geographies ( North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia Pacific ) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.

Different segments covered under the animal parasiticides market report are as below:

By Product Type

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Endectocides

By Animal Type

Companion animals

Agricultural animals (animal husbandry)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

