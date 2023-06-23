Global Animal Parasiticides Market 2023 to 2028: Significant Increase in Animal Health Expenditure Drives Growth

23 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Parasiticides Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The animal parasiticides market was valued at US$13.571 billion in 2021.
The animal parasiticides market is expected to witness lucrative growth due to the significant increase in animal health expenditure and the rising adoption of pets.
In addition, increasing awareness about animal-transmitted diseases and rising initiatives by the government and animal welfare associations are also driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies related to the approval of animal parasiticides remain a key challenge.
Geographically, North America is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the highest health expenditure of the United States, in addition to effective disease management due to pet adoption on a large scale.
This research study examines the animal parasiticides market based on various segments: product type, animal type, and geography. First, a brief market overview details key driving factors and challenges. Next, Porter's five forces model analyzes the animal parasiticides industry comprehensively.
This is followed by industry value chain analysis which determines the companies which are part of the different processes and contributing to various sectors.
The study also presents in-depth information concerning the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations affecting the animal parasiticides market. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of the animal parasiticides sector, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors influencing the overall market environment.
Animal Parasiticides Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028 is a comprehensive and latest report. It provides vital market information to executives and interested stakeholders to enable them to get vital market information. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape, details the strategies of key market players, and plots them on our vendor matrix in four quadrants: leader, follower, challenger, and niche.
Companies Mentioned
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Elanco
- Virbac Corporation
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Zoetis
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Ceva Sante Animale
The scope and coverage of the animal parasiticides market report is as below:
- Animal parasiticides market data tables and charts
- Market outlook with sections on drivers, restraints, Porter's, and industry value chain analysis
- Market assessment by product type into ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, and endectocides.
- Detailed market trends, analysis, and graphical representation by animal type into companion animals and agricultural animals (animal husbandry).
- A 360o view of the demand for animal parasiticides market solutions/services across different geographies (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific) with further breakdown for key countries within those regions.
Different segments covered under the animal parasiticides market report are as below:
By Product Type
- Ectoparasiticides
- Endoparasiticides
- Endectocides
By Animal Type
- Companion animals
- Agricultural animals (animal husbandry)
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r60nox
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article