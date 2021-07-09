Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccine, Medicated Feed), By Animal Type, By Route of Administration, By Type of Infection, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal pharmaceuticals market was valued USD45.23 billion in 2020 and is likely to grow with a steady CAGR of 7.05% in the forecast period to reach USD68.45 billion by 2026 due to the increase in pet adoption, rise in overall consumption of milk and meat, and fatal diseases like Ebola and swine flu spreading from animals.

Animal pharmaceuticals are highly beneficial in the diagnosis and treatment of animal disorders. The emergence of new economies has led more governments and pharma companies to fund animal healthcare, consequently pushing the market forward. The restraining factors for the market can be the government rules regarding animal testing, and the probability of the sales of fake medicines across e-commerce platforms.



The Global Animal Pharmaceuticals market is segmented based on product type, animal type, route of administration, type of infection, end-user, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into drugs, vaccines and medicated feed. The drugs segment dominates the market due to the rise in diseases and various infections. On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into companion and livestock animals.

Companion animals tend to hold a larger share in the market as pet owners ensure their pet's health and well-being. As compared to livestock animals, companion animals receive special care and veterinary treatment from their owners, which is the major factor driving the market share of this segment.

Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical products, i.e., drugs and medicated feed are given orally hence the oral route of administration dominates the market. Viral infections dominate the type of infection segment pertaining to their ease of spread and rate of infection.

Veterinary clinics are expected to grow at a faster rate because they provide specialized pet/ livestock treatment however, veterinary hospitals are still likely to dominate the end-user segment. Based on distribution channel, e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the future because of continuous technological advancements that make it the most convenient option for pet and livestock owners.



The overall animal pharmaceuticals market is widespread, expanding itself to various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest market share by virtue of the pre-existing established pharmaceutical companies and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in the region. However, the fastest growth is shown by the Asia-Pacific region due to the prevalence of animal-borne diseases like swine flu and Ebola.



The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus enhancing the animal healthcare sector.

The top leading players of the animal pharmaceuticals market are

Zoetis Inc

Merck & Company Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac SA

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Ceva Sante Animale S.A

Covetrus Inc.

Biogenesis Bago SA

Neogen Corporation Ltd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

ImmuCell Corporation

Krka, tovarna zdravil, d. d., Novo mesto

ECO Animal Health Ltd

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026F

Key Target Audience:

Animal healthcare centers, vets

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to animal pharmaceuticals

Report Scope:



Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type:

Drugs

Vaccines

Medicated Feed

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Animal Type:

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Type of Infection:

Viral

Bacterial

Parasitic

Others

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By End-User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Point of Care/ In-house Testing

Others

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Pharmacies and Drug stores

E-commerce

Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

China

India

South Korea

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



