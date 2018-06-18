NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Animal Transportation market



The global animal transportation market involves the transportation of animals for various purposes such as slaughtering, pet keeping, breeding, and research. Based on the type of animal, the global animal transportation market is segmented into pets, livestock, and others.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Animal Transportation Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global animal transportation market. To calculate the market size, the rising need for animal transportation is considered.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global animal transportation market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amerijet International

• DSV

• FedEx

• IAG Cargo Logistics

• United Parcel Service



Market driver

• Increased demand for animals from slaughterhouses and dairy industry

Market challenge

• Issues faced by vendors due to long-distance transportation

Market trend

• Introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



