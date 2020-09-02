NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Animal Vaccine Market, By Animal Type (Livestock, Swine, Poultry, Companion Animals, Others), By Technology (Inactive Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Recombinant Vaccine, Others), By Disease (Foot and mouth diseases, New Castle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Fowl pox, Rabies, Others), By Route of Administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intraocular, Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Global animal vaccine market is forecast to grow from an estimated $ 6.3 billion in 2019 to $ 8.1 billion by 2025. Rising meat consumption is a major factor driving the market. Another factor which drives the animal vaccine market is the increasing population of companion animals, livestock, swine and others. Thus, with the increase in the population of companion animals, livestock, swine, and others, the incidence of number of diseases in animals has also increased, which is leading to the growth of the global animal vaccine market. Furthermore, prevailing pet culture has made it the responsibility of the pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and keep them healthy. The market is also gaining traction due to increasing government initiatives. Another important aspect is the rising demand for animal-derived food products, which is also positively impacting the growth of animal vaccine market.



Global animal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of animal type, technology, disease, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.Based on animal type, the market is further segmented into livestock, swine, poultry, companion animals, and others.



Amongst these, livestock segment dominated the market in FY2019 as livestock is one of the fastest growing segments of animal husbandry.Based on disease, the market is further segmented into foot and mouth disease, new castle disease, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, fowl pox, rabies, and others.



Amongst these, foot and mouth diseases dominated the global animal vaccine market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years as well.

Major companies in the global animal vaccine market include Zoetis, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva Sante Animale SA, Bayer AG, Virbac SA, Neogen Corporation, ImmuCell Corporation, Covetrus, Inc. and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global animal vaccine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Market, By Animal Type:

o Livestock

o Swine

o Poultry

o Companion Animals

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Inactive Vaccine

o Live Attenuated Vaccine

o Toxoid Vaccine

o Recombinant Vaccine

o Others

• Market, By Disease:

o Foot and Mouth diseases

o New Castle Disease

o Infectious Bronchitis

o Infectious Bursal Disease

o Fowl Pox

o Rabies

o Others

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Subcutaneous

o Intramuscular

o Intraocular

o Oral

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Veterinary Hospitals

o Veterinary Clinics

o Pharmacies

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- Kuwait

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



