Global Animation & VFX Markets: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-2025)
Jan 14, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Size
- The total value of the Global Animation, VFX & Video Games industry was US$ 264 billion in 2019
- Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY
- The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million
- The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%
- The size of the streaming market for animation & VFX content was US$ 3.5 Billion in 2019 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences
Moviegoers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double-digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and game production taking place in a globally distributed mode.
Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.
Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Key Topics Covered
Global Animation & VFX Industry
- History and Evolution
- Industry Differentiators
- Industry Characteristics
- Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios
- Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity
- Market segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games
- Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities
Animation & VFX Market Segments
- Market Segmentation
- Market Opportunity for Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)
- Visual Effects (VFX)
- Stop Motion Animation
- Motion Capture
- 3D Animation Movies
Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX
- Key predictions for the future
Global Television Animation Content Demand
- Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe
- Television Animation Content demand in the United States
- Television Animation Content demand in Asia
- Television Animation Content demand in South America
- Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World
- Global Television Animation Content demand
Animation & VFX Software Market
- Animation Software Market Segments
- 2D Animation Software Market
- Animation Workflow using 2D animation package
- Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares
- 3D Animation Software Market
- Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market
- Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares
- Japanese Anime Production Softwares
- Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios
- Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms
Animation & VFX Content Creation
- Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation
- Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation
- Digital processing in 2D Animation
- Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation
- Timeline of a 3D production workflow
- Animation Production Management
- Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow
Audience Dynamics
- Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios
- Strategies for Successful Animation Films
- Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar
Economics of Animation & VFX
- Revenue break-up across distribution channels
- Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content
- Economics of Animation Copyrights
Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio
- Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio
- Specialized Hardware and Software Investments
- Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage
Managing an Animation Studio
- Key Issues of Concern
- Formulating the long-term Strategy
Animation Content Outsourcing
- Offshore Computer Animation Production
- Drivers
Regional Analysis
- Europe Animation & VFX
- North America Animation & VFX
- Asia-Pacific Animation & VFX
- Africa Animation & VFX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hzfe4
