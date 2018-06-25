Global Animation Software Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animation Software in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments: 3D Animation Software, and 2D Animation Software. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Autodesk Media and Entertainment
- BIONATICS
- Caligari Corporation
ANIMATION SOFTWARE MCP-1660 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Peek into the World of Animation
Animation - A Revolutionary Digital Technology
Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation
Animation Software - A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth Opportunities
Animation Software - Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content
Media & Entertainment - The Mainstream Market for Animation Software
Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth
Market Outlook
Table 2: Global Computer Graphics Application Software Market: Breakdown of Revenues (In US$ Million) by Software Segment for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS, & CHALLENGES
Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of 3D Animation Software
Table 3: Global 3D Animation Software Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment Industry
Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation Software
Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to Improve Quality of their Vehicles
Opportunity Indicator
Table 4: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Units Produced (in Millions) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for Years 2016, 2019 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D Animation Software
Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated Content - Augurs Well for Animation Software Market
Outsourcing - A Strategy to Lower Production Costs
Table 5: Comparative Analysis of Capabilities of Select Outsourcing Countries in the Global Animation Market (In terms of Availability of Qualified Personnel and Cost Benefit) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction - A Case in Point
Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries
Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to Spearhead Market Growth
Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No Advanced Training
Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software
Adobe Develops Update for After Effects
Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity
Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs
Whiteboard Animation Software
Open Source/Free Animation Software
Advanced 2D Animation Software
Key Animation Software for Professionals
Market Challenges
Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation
3. ANIMATION SOFTWARE - AN INTRODUCTION
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS & INTRODUCTIONS
TruScribe Introduces Whiteboard Animation Software
Corel Introduces CorelDRAWÂ® Graphics Suite X8
Plotagraph Launches PlotagraphÂ® Pro Software
Autodesk Launches Maya 2017 Animation Software
Toon Boom Unveils Harmony 14 Software
Viddyoze Launches 3D Animation Software
Autodesk Unveils Maya 2016 Extension 2
Celsys Launches Clip Studio Paint 1.5.4
Reallusion Introduces Photo-to-3D Animation Software
Adobe Introduces Animation Tools for the Web
Smith Micro Unveils Poser Pro 11 Animation Tool
Planetside Software Unveils Terragen 3.3 Software
Nukeygara Introduces Next-Gen Animation Tool
E-on software Introduces PlantFactory 2015
Autodesk Introduces 2015 3D Animation Software
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Comcast Acquires DreamWorks Animation
Hasbro Takes Over Boulder Media Animation Studio
Autodesk Acquires Solid Angle
Toon Boom Animation Partners with Guru Studio
Apple Takes Over Faceshift AG
Adobe Takes Over Mixamo
Autodesk Takes Over Tweak Software
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)
Autodesk, Inc. (US)
Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)
BIONATICS (France)
Caligari Corporation (US)
Corel Corporation (Canada)
Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)
Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)
Digimania Ltd. (UK)
Electric Image, Inc. (US)
MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)
Xara Group Limited (UK)
MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)
NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)
NewTek, Inc (US)
NVIDIA Corporation (US)
PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)
Pixar, Inc. (US)
Planetside Software LLC (US)
Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)
STRATA (US)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Animation Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software by Technology - 3D Animation Software and 2D Animation Software Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Animation Software by Technology - 3D Animation Software and 2D Animation Software Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Animation Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for 3D Animation Software and 2D Animation Software Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
3D Animation Software Market in the US - An Overview
CGI Animation Films Market
Rise in the Number of 3D Animation Flicks to Hit US Screens
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: US Historic Review for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Focus on Select Markets
The United Kingdom - The Most Prominent Regional Market for Animation Software in Europe
France
Germany
Russia
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: European Historic Review for Animation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: European 14-Year Perspective for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Export Opportunities in Animation Sector
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Chinese Animation Market: An Overview
India
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animation Software by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Latin American Historic Review for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Animation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Animation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 47) The United States (20) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (19) - France (3) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (8) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
