Global Animation Software Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animation Software in US$ Thousand.



The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments: 3D Animation Software, and 2D Animation Software. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Adobe Systems Incorporated

- Autodesk, Inc.

- Autodesk Media and Entertainment

- BIONATICS

- Caligari Corporation



ANIMATION SOFTWARE MCP-1660 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Peek into the World of Animation

Animation - A Revolutionary Digital Technology

Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation

Animation Software - A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth Opportunities

Animation Software - Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content

Media & Entertainment - The Mainstream Market for Animation Software

Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth

Market Outlook

Table 2: Global Computer Graphics Application Software Market: Breakdown of Revenues (In US$ Million) by Software Segment for the Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS, & CHALLENGES

Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of 3D Animation Software

Table 3: Global 3D Animation Software Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment Industry

Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation Software

Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to Improve Quality of their Vehicles

Opportunity Indicator

Table 4: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Units Produced (in Millions) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for Years 2016, 2019 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D Animation Software

Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated Content - Augurs Well for Animation Software Market

Outsourcing - A Strategy to Lower Production Costs

Table 5: Comparative Analysis of Capabilities of Select Outsourcing Countries in the Global Animation Market (In terms of Availability of Qualified Personnel and Cost Benefit) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction - A Case in Point

Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries

Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to Spearhead Market Growth

Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No Advanced Training

Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software

Adobe Develops Update for After Effects

Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity

Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs

Whiteboard Animation Software

Open Source/Free Animation Software

Advanced 2D Animation Software

Key Animation Software for Professionals

Market Challenges

Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS & INTRODUCTIONS

TruScribe Introduces Whiteboard Animation Software

Corel Introduces CorelDRAWÂ® Graphics Suite X8

Plotagraph Launches PlotagraphÂ® Pro Software

Autodesk Launches Maya 2017 Animation Software

Toon Boom Unveils Harmony 14 Software

Viddyoze Launches 3D Animation Software

Autodesk Unveils Maya 2016 Extension 2

Celsys Launches Clip Studio Paint 1.5.4

Reallusion Introduces Photo-to-3D Animation Software

Adobe Introduces Animation Tools for the Web

Smith Micro Unveils Poser Pro 11 Animation Tool

Planetside Software Unveils Terragen 3.3 Software

Nukeygara Introduces Next-Gen Animation Tool

E-on software Introduces PlantFactory 2015

Autodesk Introduces 2015 3D Animation Software



Comcast Acquires DreamWorks Animation

Hasbro Takes Over Boulder Media Animation Studio

Autodesk Acquires Solid Angle

Toon Boom Animation Partners with Guru Studio

Apple Takes Over Faceshift AG

Adobe Takes Over Mixamo

Autodesk Takes Over Tweak Software



Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)

BIONATICS (France)

Caligari Corporation (US)

Corel Corporation (Canada)

Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)

Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)

Digimania Ltd. (UK)

Electric Image, Inc. (US)

MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)

Xara Group Limited (UK)

MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)

NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)

NewTek, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)

Pixar, Inc. (US)

Planetside Software LLC (US)

Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)

STRATA (US)



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 47) The United States (20) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (19) - France (3) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (8) - Rest of Europe (4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

