Global Anime Market Industry Report, Featuring Crunchyroll, Kyoto Animation, Madhouse, Mappa, Studio Ghibli, Toei Animation and Ufotable

Driven by factors such as globalization, digital streaming platforms, and the power of social media, anime has seen a surge in popularity beyond its home country. This surge is evident in the increasing demand for anime content worldwide, leading to an increase in international licensing, distribution, and merchandise sales. Popular titles such as "Naruto," "Dragon Ball," "Attack on Titan," "My Hero Academia," "One Piece," and "Jujutsu Kaisen" have garnered massive fan bases across the globe, further propelling the market's growth.

The anime industry involves production companies, distributors, streaming platforms, merchandisers, and other stakeholders. Piracy has been an ongoing challenge. However, overall, the global anime market appears poised for further expansion, as this unique style of animation/storytelling resonates with broader demographics. The global anime market was valued at $21.2 billion in 2022. It is estimated that revenue will grow to $41.5 billion during the forecast period.



The global anime market is segmented based on type, genre and geography. The genre segment has been categorized into action and adventure, sci-fi and fantasy, romance and drama, sports, and others (horror, shojo and music). With respect to genre, the action and adventure segment dominates the global anime market and was valued at $9.9 billion in 2022. The action and adventure segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4%, and it is forecast to reach $21.6 billion through 2028.

Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, genre, and geography. The report covers all anime licensing, from merchandising to broadcasting and streaming platforms. This report also includes a concise history of the anime industry from its beginnings in the early 1900s to the present day. The revenue estimation covers all genres of revenue including science fiction, action and adventure, romance, historical drama, erotic, literary, information, humor, and sports. Revenue and strategies for acquiring and producing anime content are not discussed in this report.

The report also focuses on the significant drivers and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the current trends in the global anime market and concludes with detailed profiles of the major players.

The Report Includes

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global anime market

Analyses of the global market trends for anime industry, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global anime market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of digital streaming platform, genre (content), and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory dynamics, and impact of macroeconomic variables on global anime market

An understanding of the ESG developments in anime (digital entertainment) industry, with emphasis on importance of ESG, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG followed practices by production companies, distributors, streaming platforms, merchandisers, and other key stakeholders

A look at the major vendors in the global market for anime, and analyze the structure of this industry (e.g., company share analysis, concentration, M&A deals, and venture fundings etc.)

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Detailed company profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

The History of Anime

1900-1920

1920s-1950s

1950-s1980s

1990s-Present

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr)

Motion Capture

Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

Crowdfunding

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type and Genre

Global Anime Market, by Type

Television

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Market Size and Forecast

Global Anime Market, by Genre

Action and Adventure

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Romance and Drama

Sport

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Sustainability in Anime Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key Environmental, Social, and Governance Issues in the Anime Market

Environmental Impact

Energy Consumption

Anime Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Bandia Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise Inc.)

Bones Inc.

Crunchyroll LLC

Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd.

Madhouse Inc.

Mappa Co. Ltd.

P.A. Works Inc.

Pierrot Co. Ltd.

Production I.G Inc.

Studio Ghibli Inc.

Toei Animation Co.

Ufotable Inc.

