Global Annatto Market Report 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Biocon, Chr. Hansen, DDW The Colour House & Kalsec

The global annatto market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Annatto Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Annatto is an orange-red condiment and food coloring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree (Bixa orellana). It is often used to impart a yellow or orange color to foods, but sometimes also used for its flavor and aroma. Apart from food and beverage, annatto extracts and seeds also find applications in the textile, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

One trend in the market is growing population of millennials worldwide. It has been observed that the enthusiasm to try out new variants and flavors of annatto is high among millennials in comparison to old age group people. This makes annatto products more popular among millennials, which in turn, boost the purchase volume of these products. The rising millennial population in Europe is expected to form the largest demographics that consume annatto products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness of health benefits associated with annatto. The growing demand for annatto is positively influencing the market for annatto products such as annatto color extracts. The awareness about the health benefits of annatto is rising among various consumers, especially in the Americas and Europe.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is large volumes and other challenges in manufacturing natural colors. The demand for naturally colored foods has been growing at a brisk pace worldwide. However, this growth in demand is accompanied by some alarming challenges as well, which if not dealt with cautiously can lead to a stagnation in the growth of the natural color-based food ingredients industry.



Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Biocon

Chr. Hansen Holding

DDW The Colour House

Kalsec

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Global annatto market based on food and beverage



Global annatto market based on textile



Global annatto market based on cosmetics and pharmaceuticals



Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing population of millennials worldwide

Increasing prominence of online retailing

Rising urbanization and shifting consumer preference for healthy processed foods

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3gbkj/global_annatto?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-annatto-market-report-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-archer-daniels-midland-company-biocon-chr-hansen-ddw-the-colour-house--kalsec-300646409.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

