Global Annatto Market Report 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Biocon, Chr. Hansen, DDW The Colour House & Kalsec

The global annatto market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Annatto Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Annatto is an orange-red condiment and food coloring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree (Bixa orellana). It is often used to impart a yellow or orange color to foods, but sometimes also used for its flavor and aroma. Apart from food and beverage, annatto extracts and seeds also find applications in the textile, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.
One trend in the market is growing population of millennials worldwide. It has been observed that the enthusiasm to try out new variants and flavors of annatto is high among millennials in comparison to old age group people. This makes annatto products more popular among millennials, which in turn, boost the purchase volume of these products. The rising millennial population in Europe is expected to form the largest demographics that consume annatto products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing awareness of health benefits associated with annatto. The growing demand for annatto is positively influencing the market for annatto products such as annatto color extracts. The awareness about the health benefits of annatto is rising among various consumers, especially in the Americas and Europe.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is large volumes and other challenges in manufacturing natural colors. The demand for naturally colored foods has been growing at a brisk pace worldwide. However, this growth in demand is accompanied by some alarming challenges as well, which if not dealt with cautiously can lead to a stagnation in the growth of the natural color-based food ingredients industry.
Key vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Biocon
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- DDW The Colour House
- Kalsec
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Global annatto market based on food and beverage
- Global annatto market based on textile
- Global annatto market based on cosmetics and pharmaceuticals
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing population of millennials worldwide
- Increasing prominence of online retailing
- Rising urbanization and shifting consumer preference for healthy processed foods
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
