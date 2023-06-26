Global Anomaly Detection Strategic Business Report 2023: Anomaly Detection Emerges as Future-Proof Strategy for Businesses

26 Jun, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anomaly Detection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Anomaly Detection estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Anomaly Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Securonix, Inc.
- Splunk, Inc.
- Trend Micro Incorporated
- Verint Systems Inc.
- Wipro Limited
- WSO2, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- COVID-19-Led Shift to Remote Working
- Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies: AI Gains Significant Interest
- Applications of AI in War against the Pandemic
- Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations
- Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal
- Competitive Scenario
- Anomaly Detection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Emerging Threat Landscape Augurs Well for Global Anomaly Detection Market
- Anomaly Detection Goes Common with Favorable Trends & Drivers
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Analysis by Technology
- Global Anomaly Detection Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions, and Services
- Global Anomaly Detection Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence, and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
- Analysis by End-Use
- Global Anomaly Detection Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Anomaly Detection Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Rest of World
- An Introduction to Anomaly Detection
- Technique Categories
- Anomaly Detection Settings
- Time-Series Anomalies: Types & Detection Methods
- Benefits and Use Cases of Anomaly Detection
- Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in Manufacturing Industry
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Pace of Digital Transformation to Determine Pace of Demand for Anomaly Detection
- Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
- Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function: 2020
- Anomaly Detection Emerges as Future-Proof Strategy for Businesses
- Anomaly Detection, Analytics & Cognitive Intelligence
- Real-Time Anomaly Detection & Analytics Get Intertwined with Cognitive Intelligence
- Real-Time Anomaly Detection in Clusters
- Trends in Big Data to Shape Future of AI and Anomaly Detection
- Edge Computing Critical to IoT Anomaly Detection
- Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth
- Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2024, and 2026
- Convergence of AI and IoT to Bring in Efficiencies
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations: 2020
- ML-based Anomaly Detection
- Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications Leading to Demand Growth of Anomaly Detection
- MLAD Holds Potential to Identify Anomalies
- Anomaly Detection: Real Opportunities to Identify Time-Series Data Anomalies
- Anomalous Data Detection with Self-Supervised Learning: A Review
- Anomaly Detection Emerges as Hot Trend in Ad Tech Landscape
- Financial Sector: AI and ML Offer Numerous Gains for Anomaly Detection
- Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021
- Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to Benefit Anomaly Detection: % of Organizations Citing Priority for 2020
- Anomaly Detection through AI Technology Steps into Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects
- Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way
- Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate Anomaly Detection
- Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
- Global Predictive Maintenance by Market in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Challenges in Anomaly Detection
- Ad Fraud: The Implications & Anomaly Detection
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mi7hep
