Global Anomaly Detection Strategic Business Report 2023: Anomaly Detection Emerges as Future-Proof Strategy for Businesses

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anomaly Detection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Anomaly Detection estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Anomaly Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured) -

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Securonix, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Verint Systems Inc.

Wipro Limited

WSO2, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

COVID-19-Led Shift to Remote Working

Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies: AI Gains Significant Interest

Applications of AI in War against the Pandemic

Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations

Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal

Competitive Scenario

Anomaly Detection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Emerging Threat Landscape Augurs Well for Global Anomaly Detection Market

Anomaly Detection Goes Common with Favorable Trends & Drivers

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Analysis by Technology

Global Anomaly Detection Market by Component (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Solutions, and Services

Global Anomaly Detection Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Big Data Analytics, Data Mining & Business Intelligence, and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence

Analysis by End-Use

Global Anomaly Detection Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Anomaly Detection Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Data Governance Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , USA , Europe , Japan , Canada , and Rest of World

, , , , , , and Rest of World An Introduction to Anomaly Detection

Technique Categories

Anomaly Detection Settings

Time-Series Anomalies: Types & Detection Methods

Benefits and Use Cases of Anomaly Detection

Applications

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in Manufacturing Industry

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pace of Digital Transformation to Determine Pace of Demand for Anomaly Detection

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function: 2020

Anomaly Detection Emerges as Future-Proof Strategy for Businesses

Anomaly Detection, Analytics & Cognitive Intelligence

Real-Time Anomaly Detection & Analytics Get Intertwined with Cognitive Intelligence

Real-Time Anomaly Detection in Clusters

Trends in Big Data to Shape Future of AI and Anomaly Detection

Edge Computing Critical to IoT Anomaly Detection

Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020, 2024, and 2026

Convergence of AI and IoT to Bring in Efficiencies

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on Organizations: 2020

ML-based Anomaly Detection

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications Leading to Demand Growth of Anomaly Detection

MLAD Holds Potential to Identify Anomalies

Anomaly Detection: Real Opportunities to Identify Time-Series Data Anomalies

Anomalous Data Detection with Self-Supervised Learning: A Review

Anomaly Detection Emerges as Hot Trend in Ad Tech Landscape

Financial Sector: AI and ML Offer Numerous Gains for Anomaly Detection

Top Technology Investments in BFSI Sector: 2021

Post Pandemic Focus of Banks on Digital Transformation to Benefit Anomaly Detection: % of Organizations Citing Priority for 2020

Anomaly Detection through AI Technology Steps into Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects

Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate Anomaly Detection

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Global Predictive Maintenance by Market in US$ Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Challenges in Anomaly Detection

Ad Fraud : The Implications & Anomaly Detection

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



