Global Anti-Adhesion Products Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anti-Adhesion Products in US$ Thousand by the following three major Application Areas: General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures.



The global market is also analyzed by the following Forms: Film, Gel, and Liquid. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Anika Therapeutics, Inc

- Baxter International Inc.

- Ethicon Inc.

- FzioMed, Inc.

- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

- Magen OrthoMed Ltd.



ANTI-ADHESION PRODUCTS MCP-6166 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Adhesion

Anti-Adhesion Products

General/Abdominal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgical Procedures



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication

Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions

Table 1: Worldwide Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions by Surgical Procedure

Table 2: Worldwide Incidence of Complications Associated with Post-Surgical Adhesions

Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario

Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Dynamics



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants

Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth

Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application

Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

Table 3: World Obesity Prevalence (2017E): Obese Population In Millions for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country (2014 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries

Table 6: Global Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) by Geographic Region for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group for the Years 1975, 2000, 2025, & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products

Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Developed Markets Lead the Race

The United States - Leading All the Way

Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti- Adhesion Products

Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers

New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum

New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition

NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Awareness

Less Competitive Market

Escalating Healthcare Cost

Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products

Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation



3. ADVANCED WOUND CARE TECHNOLOGIES - AN OVERVIEW OF THE LARGER MARKET

Advanced Wound Closure Market

Wound Closure Market over the Years

Surgical Securement Market Undergoes Paradigm Shift

Table 15: Global Securement Products Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Understanding the Wound - A Widening Area of Interest

The New Paradigm of "Collaboration"

Competition in Advanced Wound Care Market

Compliance Costs Favor Larger Companies



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Adhesion

Mechanism of Adhesion Formation

Causes of Adhesions

Related Complications

Symptoms of Adhesion

Preventive Techniques

Anti-Adhesion Products

Properties of an Ideal Anti-Adhesion Product

Types of Adhesion Barriers

Barrier Agents

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

Most Widely Used Liquid Anti-Adhesion Products

Crystalloids

Dextran

Icodextrin Solution

Hyaluronic Acid

Market Segmentation

General/Abdominal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Other Surgical Procedures

Review of Select Anti-Adhesion Products Available

Seprafilm™

HEINEGEL

Heinefilm

REPEL-CV

INCERT®-S

Interceed™

PRECLUDE™



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Promore Pharma Retains Manufacturing and Development Rights for PXL101

FzioMed Receives Patent for Carboxymethylcellulose/ Polyethylene Glycol Compositions for Medical Uses

Normedi Launches Oxiplex®/AP - Absorbable Adhesion Barrier Gel in Nordic

Boehringer Ingelheim Takes Over Pharmaxis' Phase 1 Anti- Inflammatory Drug Candidate

Medtronic Acquires Covidien



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. (Italy)

Baxter International Inc. (USA)

Ethicon Inc. (USA)

FzioMed, Inc. (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)

Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)

MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi SA (France)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017& 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Anti-Adhesion Products Market by Form

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Form - Film, Gel, and Liquid Form Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Film, Gel, and Liquid Form Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Anti-Adhesion Products Market by Application

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products in General/Abdominal Surgery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products in General/ Abdominal Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products in Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products in Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products in Other Surgical Procedures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products in Other Surgical Procedures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growth Drivers

Aging Population: A Major Growth Driver

Increasing CVD Incidence and Aging Population Drives the US Market

Table 26: Cardiovascular Disease Incidence in the US by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: US 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Cardiovascular Market in Japan

Table 32: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Japanese 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Awareness to Buoy Market Growth amid Tentative Recovery in European Economy

European Advanced Wound Care Technologies Market - An Overview

Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator

Table 35: Aged Population in the EU (2016): Population Over 65+ Years as % of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Sanofi SA - A Key Global Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: French 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: German 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Anika Therapeutics S.r.l - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: UK 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Spanish 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Russian 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Aging Populace and Increasing Lifestyle Disorders - Opportunity Indicators

Table 54: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population and Rising Healthcare Spending Drive Market Growth

Table 55: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 56: Age-wise Breakup of China and India's Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China - Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 61: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Emerging Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 21) The United States (11) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Middle East (1)

