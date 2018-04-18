Global Anti-Adhesion Products Industry

LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anti-Adhesion Products in US$ Thousand by the following three major Application Areas: General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2284909
The global market is also analyzed by the following Forms: Film, Gel, and Liquid. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc
- Baxter International Inc.
- Ethicon Inc.
- FzioMed, Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Magen OrthoMed Ltd.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2284909
ANTI-ADHESION PRODUCTS MCP-6166 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Adhesion
Anti-Adhesion Products
General/Abdominal Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Other Surgical Procedures
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication
Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions
Table 1: Worldwide Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions by Surgical Procedure
Table 2: Worldwide Incidence of Complications Associated with Post-Surgical Adhesions
Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario
Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products
Market Dynamics
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants
Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth
Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application
Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products
Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption
Table 3: World Obesity Prevalence (2017E): Obese Population In Millions for Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country (2014 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries
Table 6: Global Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) by Geographic Region for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group for the Years 1975, 2000, 2025, & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products
Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products
Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities
Developed Markets Lead the Race
The United States - Leading All the Way
Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti- Adhesion Products
Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers
New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum
New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition
NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions
Growth Restraints
Lack of Awareness
Less Competitive Market
Escalating Healthcare Cost
Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products
Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation
3. ADVANCED WOUND CARE TECHNOLOGIES - AN OVERVIEW OF THE LARGER MARKET
Advanced Wound Closure Market
Wound Closure Market over the Years
Surgical Securement Market Undergoes Paradigm Shift
Table 15: Global Securement Products Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Understanding the Wound - A Widening Area of Interest
The New Paradigm of "Collaboration"
Competition in Advanced Wound Care Market
Compliance Costs Favor Larger Companies
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Adhesion
Mechanism of Adhesion Formation
Causes of Adhesions
Related Complications
Symptoms of Adhesion
Preventive Techniques
Anti-Adhesion Products
Properties of an Ideal Anti-Adhesion Product
Types of Adhesion Barriers
Barrier Agents
Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose
Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)
Most Widely Used Liquid Anti-Adhesion Products
Crystalloids
Dextran
Icodextrin Solution
Hyaluronic Acid
Market Segmentation
General/Abdominal Surgery
Gynecological Surgery
Other Surgical Procedures
Review of Select Anti-Adhesion Products Available
Seprafilm™
HEINEGEL
Heinefilm
REPEL-CV
INCERT®-S
Interceed™
PRECLUDE™
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Promore Pharma Retains Manufacturing and Development Rights for PXL101
FzioMed Receives Patent for Carboxymethylcellulose/ Polyethylene Glycol Compositions for Medical Uses
Normedi Launches Oxiplex®/AP - Absorbable Adhesion Barrier Gel in Nordic
Boehringer Ingelheim Takes Over Pharmaxis' Phase 1 Anti- Inflammatory Drug Candidate
Medtronic Acquires Covidien
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. (Italy)
Baxter International Inc. (USA)
Ethicon Inc. (USA)
FzioMed, Inc. (USA)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)
MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)
Sanofi SA (France)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017& 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Anti-Adhesion Products Market by Form
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Form - Film, Gel, and Liquid Form Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Film, Gel, and Liquid Form Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Anti-Adhesion Products Market by Application
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products in General/Abdominal Surgery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products in General/ Abdominal Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products in Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products in Gynecological Surgery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products in Other Surgical Procedures by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products in Other Surgical Procedures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growth Drivers
Aging Population: A Major Growth Driver
Increasing CVD Incidence and Aging Population Drives the US Market
Table 26: Cardiovascular Disease Incidence in the US by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: US 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Canadian 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Cardiovascular Market in Japan
Table 32: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Japanese 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rising Awareness to Buoy Market Growth amid Tentative Recovery in European Economy
European Advanced Wound Care Technologies Market - An Overview
Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
Table 35: Aged Population in the EU (2016): Population Over 65+ Years as % of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sanofi SA - A Key Global Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: French 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: German 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Anika Therapeutics S.r.l - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Italian 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: UK 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 48: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Spanish 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 50: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Russian 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Aging Populace and Increasing Lifestyle Disorders - Opportunity Indicators
Table 54: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population and Rising Healthcare Spending Drive Market Growth
Table 55: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 56: Age-wise Breakup of China and India's Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China - Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/ Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 61: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Latin American 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel) - A Key Emerging Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Anti-Adhesion Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for General/Abdominal Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Other Surgical Procedures Markets for Years 2015, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 21) The United States (11) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (4) Middle East (1)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2284909
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-anti-adhesion-products-industry-300632197.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article