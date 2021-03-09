Global Anti-Adhesion Products Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 - Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Adhesion Products Market to Reach $902.1 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$598.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$902.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.

Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$513.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $162 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U. S. is estimated at US$162 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication

Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions

Recent Market Activity

Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario

Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Dynamics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Adhesion Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. ( Italy )

) Baxter International Inc. ( USA )

) Ethicon Inc. ( USA )

) FzioMed, Inc. ( USA )

) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( USA )

) Magen OrthoMed Ltd. ( Israel )

) MAST Biosurgery AG ( Switzerland )

) Sanofi SA ( France )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants

Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth

Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application

Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries

SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products

Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Developed Markets Lead the Race

The United States - Leading All the Way

- Leading All the Way Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

- The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-Adhesion Products Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers

New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum

New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition

NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Awareness

Less Competitive Market

Escalating Healthcare Cost

Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products

Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Anti-Adhesion Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Anti-Adhesion Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 18

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie5b01

