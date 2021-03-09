Global Anti-Adhesion Products Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 - Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers
Mar 09, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Anti-Adhesion Products Market to Reach $902.1 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$598.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$902.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.
Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$513.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $162 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U. S. is estimated at US$162 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- 'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication
- Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions
- Recent Market Activity
- Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario
- Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products
- Market Dynamics
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Anti-Adhesion Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
- Anika Therapeutics S.r.l. (Italy)
- Baxter International Inc. (USA)
- Ethicon Inc. (USA)
- FzioMed, Inc. (USA)
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Magen OrthoMed Ltd. (Israel)
- MAST Biosurgery AG (Switzerland)
- Sanofi SA (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants
- Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth
- Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application
- Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products
- Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries
- SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products
- Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products
- Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities
- Developed Markets Lead the Race
- The United States - Leading All the Way
- Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets
- Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-Adhesion Products
- Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers
- New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum
- New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition
- NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions
- Growth Restraints
- Lack of Awareness
- Less Competitive Market
- Escalating Healthcare Cost
- Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products
- Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Anti-Adhesion Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Anti-Adhesion Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 18
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie5b01
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article