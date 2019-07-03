Global Anti-Aging Market Outlook 2019-2024: Historical, Current & Future Market Trends and Key Drivers & Success Factors
Jul 03, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Aging Market Report and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-aging market has reached a value of US$ 50.2 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 79.5 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% during 2019-2024.
This report provides a deep insight into the global anti-aging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, etc.
Nowadays, good physical personality has become a necessity and determines the success of an individual in different areas of life. The growing consciousness among both the young and old consumers regarding their physical appearance has fostered the demand for anti-aging products and devices.
Market Drivers/Constraints
The advancements in technology as well as huge investments in research and development activities have led to the introduction of new anti-aging products and treatments, such as plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapies, etc. which offer long-term results.
Strict rules and regulations have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce safer and more efficient anti-aging products which provide quick results to the consumers, in turn, widening the growth prospects of the market.
Although premium anti-aging products have conventionally been distributed through departmental stores, specialty stores have made them more accessible and widely available. These products are now also being sold through online stores, salons, spas, specialist retail shops, and direct response television such as infomercials and home shopping channels.
The high cost of anti-aging products and procedures along with the presence of counterfeit products containing toxic substances pose a major challenge to the market growth.
Breakup by Demography
Age Group
On the basis of age group, the market has been segmented into the age group of 25-35 years, 35-55 years,and 55 and above. Currently, consumers in the age group of 35-55 years lead the global anti-aging market, holding more than a half of the total global market.
Gender
Based on gender, the market has been segregated as males and females. Amongst these, females dominate the market.
Income
On the basis of income, high-income group represents the leading segment as consumers in this segment can easily afford anti-aging cosmetic procedures. Other income groups include low- and middle-income.
Breakup by Industry
Based on industry, the skin-care industry accounts for the largest share since the consumers are focussing more on the appearance of their skin. Skin-care is followed by the hair-care and dental-care industries.
Breakup by Products
On the basis of products, the report finds that sunscreen products are the most popular segment as they prevent the skin from premature wrinkling and discoloration, and also protect it from the harmful UV rays. Sunscreen products are followed by anti-wrinkle, anti-pigmentation and hair-care products.
Breakup by Device and Technology
Based on devices and technologies, the market has been divided into microdermabrasion and aesthetic energy devices. Amongst these, microdermabrasion devices are the leading segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.
Regional Insights
Country-wise, France has the largest anti-aging market owing to the high standards of living and consumption of premium anti-aging products by the consumers. Other major countries include Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Spain, United States, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and India.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive structure of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:
- Allergan
- L'Oreal
- Beiersdorf
- Estee Lauder
- Procter & Gamble
- Shiseido
- Unilever
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global anti-aging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global anti-aging market?
- Which are the popular product categories in the global anti-aging market?
- What are the key industry segments in the global anti-aging market?
- What are the major devices and technologies in the global anti-aging market?
- What are the various demography segments in the global anti-aging market?
- What is the structure of the global anti-aging market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global anti-aging market?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Aging
4.1 Theories of Aging
4.2 Effects of Aging on Skin, Hair and Teeth
4.3 Research on Anti-Aging
5 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Drivers and Success Factors
5.1 Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance
5.2 Aging Population
5.3 Increasing Safety and Efficacy of Anti-Aging Products
5.4 Rising Disposable Income
5.5 Media and Marketing
5.6 Diversified Products with Multi-Functional Benefits
5.7 Easy Accessibility of Products and Services
6 Global Anti-Aging Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3 Bargaining Power of Consumers
6.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.6 Competitive Rivalry
7 Global Anti-Aging Market: Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
8 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Demography
8.1 Age Group
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Age Group
8.2 Gender
8.3 Income
9 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Industry
9.1 Skin Care Industry
9.1.1 Key Ingredients
9.1.2 Category of Products
9.1.3 Key Players
9.1.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
9.2 Hair Care Industry
9.3 Dental Care Industry
10 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Product Types
10.1 Anti-Wrinkle Products
10.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Cream
10.1.2 Botulinum Toxin A Injections
10.1.3 Dermal Fillers
10.2 Anti-Pigmentation Products
10.2.1 Anti-Pigmentation Creams
10.2.2 Chemical Peels
10.3 Sunscreen Products
10.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.3.3 Competitive Landscape
10.4 Hair Care Products
10.4.1 Hair Colour Products
10.4.2 Anti-Hair fall Products
10.4.3 Hair Gain Products
11 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Devices and Technology
11.1 Microdermabrasion Devices
11.1.1 Technology and Working
11.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2 Aesthetic Energy Devices
11.2.1 Laser Devices
11.2.2 Intense Pulsed Light Devices
11.2.3 Radio Frequency Devices
11.2.4 Ultrasound Devices
11.3 Competitive Landscape
12 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Country
12.1 Current and Future Market Shares of Major Countries
12.1.1 France
12.1.2 Germany
12.1.3 Italy
12.1.4 United Kingdom
12.1.5 Russia
12.1.6 Spain
12.1.7 United States
12.1.8 Brazil
12.1.9 Japan
12.1.10 South Korea
12.1.11 China
12.1.12 Thailand
12.1.13 India
13 Global Anti-Aging Market: Market Challenges
13.1 High Costs in R&D and Manufacturing
13.2 Strict Regulations for Manufacturers
13.3 Counterfeit Products
13.4 High Costs Associated with Anti-Aging Procedures
14 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Players
14.1 Allergan
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.1.3 Financial Overview
14.2 L'Oreal
14.3 Beiersdorf
14.4 Estee Lauder
14.5 Procter & Gamble
14.6 Shiseido
14.7 Unilever
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivrc8m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article