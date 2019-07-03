Global Anti-Aging Market Outlook 2019-2024: Historical, Current & Future Market Trends and Key Drivers & Success Factors

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Aging Market Report and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-aging market has reached a value of US$ 50.2 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 79.5 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global anti-aging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, etc.

Nowadays, good physical personality has become a necessity and determines the success of an individual in different areas of life. The growing consciousness among both the young and old consumers regarding their physical appearance has fostered the demand for anti-aging products and devices.

Market Drivers/Constraints

The advancements in technology as well as huge investments in research and development activities have led to the introduction of new anti-aging products and treatments, such as plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapies, etc. which offer long-term results.

Strict rules and regulations have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce safer and more efficient anti-aging products which provide quick results to the consumers, in turn, widening the growth prospects of the market.

Although premium anti-aging products have conventionally been distributed through departmental stores, specialty stores have made them more accessible and widely available. These products are now also being sold through online stores, salons, spas, specialist retail shops, and direct response television such as infomercials and home shopping channels.

The high cost of anti-aging products and procedures along with the presence of counterfeit products containing toxic substances pose a major challenge to the market growth.

Breakup by Demography

Age Group

On the basis of age group, the market has been segmented into the age group of 25-35 years, 35-55 years,and 55 and above. Currently, consumers in the age group of 35-55 years lead the global anti-aging market, holding more than a half of the total global market.

Gender

Based on gender, the market has been segregated as males and females. Amongst these, females dominate the market.

Income

On the basis of income, high-income group represents the leading segment as consumers in this segment can easily afford anti-aging cosmetic procedures. Other income groups include low- and middle-income.

Breakup by Industry

Based on industry, the skin-care industry accounts for the largest share since the consumers are focussing more on the appearance of their skin. Skin-care is followed by the hair-care and dental-care industries.

Breakup by Products

On the basis of products, the report finds that sunscreen products are the most popular segment as they prevent the skin from premature wrinkling and discoloration, and also protect it from the harmful UV rays. Sunscreen products are followed by anti-wrinkle, anti-pigmentation and hair-care products.

Breakup by Device and Technology

Based on devices and technologies, the market has been divided into microdermabrasion and aesthetic energy devices. Amongst these, microdermabrasion devices are the leading segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Regional Insights

Country-wise, France has the largest anti-aging market owing to the high standards of living and consumption of premium anti-aging products by the consumers. Other major countries include Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Spain, United States, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, Thailand and India.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive structure of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Allergan

L'Oreal

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Unilever

Key Questions Answered



How has the global anti-aging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global anti-aging market?

Which are the popular product categories in the global anti-aging market?

What are the key industry segments in the global anti-aging market?

What are the major devices and technologies in the global anti-aging market?

What are the various demography segments in the global anti-aging market?

What is the structure of the global anti-aging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global anti-aging market?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Aging

4.1 Theories of Aging

4.2 Effects of Aging on Skin, Hair and Teeth

4.3 Research on Anti-Aging



5 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Drivers and Success Factors

5.1 Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance

5.2 Aging Population

5.3 Increasing Safety and Efficacy of Anti-Aging Products

5.4 Rising Disposable Income

5.5 Media and Marketing

5.6 Diversified Products with Multi-Functional Benefits

5.7 Easy Accessibility of Products and Services



6 Global Anti-Aging Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.6 Competitive Rivalry



7 Global Anti-Aging Market: Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



8 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Demography

8.1 Age Group

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Age Group

8.2 Gender

8.3 Income



9 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Industry

9.1 Skin Care Industry

9.1.1 Key Ingredients

9.1.2 Category of Products

9.1.3 Key Players

9.1.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

9.2 Hair Care Industry

9.3 Dental Care Industry



10 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Product Types

10.1 Anti-Wrinkle Products

10.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Cream

10.1.2 Botulinum Toxin A Injections

10.1.3 Dermal Fillers

10.2 Anti-Pigmentation Products

10.2.1 Anti-Pigmentation Creams

10.2.2 Chemical Peels

10.3 Sunscreen Products

10.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.3.3 Competitive Landscape

10.4 Hair Care Products

10.4.1 Hair Colour Products

10.4.2 Anti-Hair fall Products

10.4.3 Hair Gain Products



11 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Devices and Technology

11.1 Microdermabrasion Devices

11.1.1 Technology and Working

11.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2 Aesthetic Energy Devices

11.2.1 Laser Devices

11.2.2 Intense Pulsed Light Devices

11.2.3 Radio Frequency Devices

11.2.4 Ultrasound Devices

11.3 Competitive Landscape



12 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Country

12.1 Current and Future Market Shares of Major Countries

12.1.1 France

12.1.2 Germany

12.1.3 Italy

12.1.4 United Kingdom

12.1.5 Russia

12.1.6 Spain

12.1.7 United States

12.1.8 Brazil

12.1.9 Japan

12.1.10 South Korea

12.1.11 China

12.1.12 Thailand

12.1.13 India



13 Global Anti-Aging Market: Market Challenges

13.1 High Costs in R&D and Manufacturing

13.2 Strict Regulations for Manufacturers

13.3 Counterfeit Products

13.4 High Costs Associated with Anti-Aging Procedures



14 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Players

14.1 Allergan

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.2 L'Oreal

14.3 Beiersdorf

14.4 Estee Lauder

14.5 Procter & Gamble

14.6 Shiseido

14.7 Unilever



