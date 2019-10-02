Global Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8%

Factors, such as increasing awareness among customers with respect to nutraceutical ingredients, natural formulations utilization for products, informative product packaging, attributable to purchaser tendency towards product information are fuelling global anti-aging nutraceutical ingredients market growth.

However, high cost of the products is right now abstaining a majority of consumers falling in the middle to low pay bunch from buying these products, which is incredibly hindering the development of this market at present.



Nutraceuticals have medicinal properties to treat or prevent diseases and they are food or parts of foods in the form of nutrients. Nutraceuticals foods have high antioxidant properties and are beneficial in fighting the causes of anti-aging. The free radicals produced by the body when cells in our body use oxygen, may cause oxidative damage to the body. Thus, these nutraceuticals help in preventing the side effects of those free radicals.



Based on the source, the Prebiotics are the compounds in food that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. This segment is having huge demand as it is the most common example is in the gastrointestinal tract, where prebiotics can alter the composition of organisms in the gut microbiome.



By geography, North America is expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period due to extensive research and development by companies for efficient anti-aging nutraceutical ingredients development.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in the Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients market include



Avon Products Inc

Chanel SA

Alberto Culver Company

Christian Dior

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Clarins

Allergan Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Procter & Gamble

Bayer Schering Pharma AG,

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Company Incorporated

General Nutrition Centers Inc

Loreal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd

Novartis International AG

SkinMedica Inc,

Revlon Inc

Pfizer Incorporated

Robanda International

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid

5.3 Dry



6 Global Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Probiotics

6.3 Prebiotics

6.4 Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

6.5 Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

6.6 Minerals

6.7 Proteins & Amino Acids

6.8 Carotenoids

6.9 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

6.10 Vitamins

6.11 Other Sources



7 Global Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



