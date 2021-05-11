Global Anti-Aging Products Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
The global anti-aging products market size is expected to grow by USD 15.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing older population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of anti-aging products may impede market growth.
The demand for anti-aging products, especially skin care products such as anti-wrinkle creams and skin lotions, is increasing due to the rise in an older population, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global anti-aging products market. According to the World Bank, the female population aged between 35 and 39 years has increased from 6.796% of the total world population in 2017 to 6.876% of the total population in 2019. Moreover, anti-aging skin care and hair care products are increasingly adopted by the middle-aged population due to aging anxiety, concerns about changes in facial appearance, and motivation to look younger.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/anti-aging-products-market-industry-analysis
Global Anti-Aging Products Market: Product Segment
The skin care segment dominated the global anti-aging products market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing aging population and advances in technology used in manufacturing anti-aging skin care products.
Global Anti-Aging Products Market: Geographic Landscape
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for anti-aging products market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The anti-aging products market growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of many vendors.
Companies Covered
- AbbVie Inc.
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Clarins USA Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
