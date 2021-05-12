FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 26272 Companies: 345– Players covered include Allergan Plc; ARK Skincare; Avon Products Inc.; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Bayer AG; Beiersdorf AG; Biomod Inc.; Chanel SA; Christian Dior SE; Clarins; Ella Bache; Estee Lauder Inc.; Clinique Laboratories, LLC; Henkel KGaA; Jan Marini Skin Research Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; NeoStrata Company, Inc.; Neutrogena Corporation; L'Oreal SA; LR Health & Beauty Systems; Merck KGaA; Pfizer Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Revlon Inc.; Elizabeth Arden Inc.; Shiseido Co. Ltd.; Unilever PLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Hair Care Products, Other Types); Gender (Female, Male); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ANTI-PIGMENTATION PRODUCTS segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Hair Care Products Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Hair Care Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More



