Global Anti-Aging Products Markets, 2014-2022 and 2023-2030: US Remains the Single Largest Market, China to Witness Heightened Growth, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominate

Global Anti-Aging Products Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2030



The global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Anti-Pigmentation Products segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products

Global Beauty Sector Percentage YoY Growth: 2016 to 2024

Market Outlook and Prospects

The US and Europe Dominate the Anti-Aging Products Market

The US Remains the Single Largest Market

Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Dominate the Global Market

Hair Color Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth

China to Witness Heightened Growth

to Witness Heightened Growth Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominate the Market

Competition

Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Anti-aging Products Market

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe Anti-aging Products

Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products

Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration

Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

Whats Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin

Dark Spot Removal Products: Sunkissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin Rich Oils

Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and Pollution Care

New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost Market Prospects

An Insight into Renowned Anti-Aging Treatments

New Anti-aging Technologies Drive Market Growth

Five Emerging Anti-Aging Targets

A Review of Popular Anti-Aging Creams

Current Advances of Nanocarrier Technology-Based Active Cosmetic Ingredients for Beauty Applications

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Lack of Acceptance of Aging and its Effects on Skin Offers Opportunities for the Anti-Aging Products Market

Select Anti-aging Skincare Products

Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals

Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Popular Cosmeceutical Contents

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures

Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 283 Featured)

Allergan Aesthetics

Amway Corporation

Alpa A.S.

Aroma Cosmetics AD

Artdeco Cosmetic GmbH

3Lab

ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.

AlfaParf Group SpA

Algenist

Aliven Labs

Anna Lotan Bio-Cosmetic Laboratories Ltd.

Ardent World, Inc. (Moringa-O2)

ARK Age Aware Skincare (ARK Skincare)

Alma Lasers Ltd.

AG Industries

