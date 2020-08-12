Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report 2020- 2025: Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A and Developments

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the product demands of the anti-counterfeit packaging market by technology print that includes inks, dyes & markers, holograms, bar & QR codes, tags & labels that include RFID, NFC, biological/DNA, watermarks, and taggants. Moreover, the market is segmented on the basis of features such as tamper evidence, forensic techniques, track & trace, overt and covert. The anti-counterfeit packaging market report also analyzes the major geographic regions as well as the major countries in these regions.



Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Health Risks Due to Low-Quality Products in the F&B Industry

The Pharmaceutical Sector Supporting the Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

The Shady Business of Counterfeit Beauty Products -

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Challenges:



Counterfeiting products and packaging are predominantly rampant in developing economies. While it is creating growth prospects for the vendors in the anti-counterfeit packaging market, some brands are yet to inculcate the practice. However, the future foresees more awareness about the counterfeit products, and the global market will observe more brands giving importance to brand protection, thereby aiding to anti-counterfeit packaging market revenue.



Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Research Scope:



The base year of the study is 2020, with forecasts up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The assessment includes forecasts, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the specific applications of anti-counterfeit packaging in food & beverages, medical device & pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, industrial, automotive, clothing & accessories, sports & beauty products, banks, insurance and financial institutions, government & educational institutions, and cosmetics & personal care.



Key Questions Addressed in the report:

Is the market demand for anti-counterfeit packaging growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Which type of home security system presents the major growth opportunities?

Is there a possibility for change in the market structure over time?

Are additional developments needed for the existing product or services offerings or do the existing products meet the customer demands?

Do the key vendors look for partnerships to expand their businesses with respect to geography or product?

What are the short-term, long-term, and medium-term growth drivers for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges for the market?

What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities for the market?

Who are the top players/companies of the market?

What are the recent innovations in the market?

How many patents have been filed by the leading players?

What are the types of patents filed by the leading players?

What is our Vision 2030 for the anti-counterfeit packaging market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Overview



2. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Executive summary



3. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market



4. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Forces



5. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Strategic analysis



6. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - By Technology Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



7. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - By Feature (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



8. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



9. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



10. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Entropy



11. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Company Analysis

11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2. TruTag Technologies

11.3. U-NICA Group

11.4. Securikett Ulrich & Horn GmbH

11.5. SICPA Holding SA

11.6. 3M Company

11.7. ACG PHARMAPACK PRIVATE LIMITED

11.8. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

11.9. AlpVision S.A.

11.10. Authentix Inc.

11.11. Avery Dennison Corporation

11.12. Zebra Technologies Corporation



12. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Appendix



13. Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market - Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkqfh4

