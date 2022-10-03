Global Anti-Drone Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Drone Market By Technology, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-drone market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the rise in terrorism activities worldwide and the increased use of drones for commercial and military purposes are driving the demand for the global anti-drone market.

Terrorist organizations are actively using drones to breach the security of their enemy nations which is dangerous to the lives of citizens. Leading authorities of different countries are investing in advancing their existing flight and increasing the number of devices used for surveillance and monitoring activities.

Also, the technological advancements in drone technology and the development of compact drones are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years. They are developing anti-drone technologies that can detect micro and mini unmanned aerial vehicle from long ranges. Market players are introducing novel drones and are continuously working to change with technology to stay ahead in the market.

The global anti-drone market is segmented into technology, type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on technology, the market is divided into electronic systems, laser systems, and kinetic systems. Electronic systems are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Infrared sensor systems, RF jammers, radar, electro-optical systems, and GNSS jammers are examples of electronic equipment employed in anti-drone operations. Global demand for this product category is being driven by an increase in public and private sector investments in developing electronic anti-drone systems.

Based on type, the market is divided into ground-based, handheld, and UAV-based. The ground-based segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period.

Ground-based anti-drone systems are widely accessible, and their manufacturers are constantly advancing existing technology to meet current market demands.Ground-based anti-drone systems have effective, long-range monitoring and detection capabilities which fuels their market demand.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global anti-drone market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global anti-drone market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global anti-drone market based on technology, type, application, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global anti-drone market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global anti-drone market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global anti-drone market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global anti-drone market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global anti-drone market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global anti-drone market.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Leonardo S.p.A

SRC, Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

DroneShield Ltd.

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Report Scope

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Anti-Drone Market, By Technology:

Electronic Systems

Laser Systems

Kinetic Systems

Anti-Drone Market, By Type:

Ground-Based

Handheld

UAV-Based

Anti-Drone Market, By Application:

Detection

Disruption

Anti-Drone Market, By End User:

Government

Military & Defense

Commercial

Others

Anti-Drone Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vaggr3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets