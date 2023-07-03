Global Anti-Drone Market Size Valuation Envisaged to Reach Over USD 10,395.59 Million By 2032, at 26.6% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Anti-Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mitigation Type; By Application (Detection Systems and Detection & Disruption Systems); By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global anti-drone market size/share was valued at USD 1,067.14 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 10,395.59 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period."

What is Anti-Drone? How Big is Anti-Drone Market Size & Share?

Overview

The anti-drone system is a technology designed to intercept or detect Unmanned Aerial Devices (UAVs). This system can also track and detect fraud drones and destroy them using radio frequency. Anti-drones are essential for nation's safety, as enemies use drones to obtain important information. They are majorly used in airports, military installations, battlefield zones, and critical infrastructure. Some of the efficient anti-drone systems include High-Power Microwave (HPM) devices, high-energy lasers, GPS Spoofers, and Radio Frequency (RF) Jammers.

The rise of cheap-priced drones causes many security and safety violations for helicopters and airlines in the air as well as the public on the ground. This has led to an increase in the need for anti-drone technology systems. The increasing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles is anticipated to raise more government safety concerns, which in turn, is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the growing adoption of anti-drone systems from businesses and government enterprises across the globe is likely to boost anti-drone market size.

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Aaronia AG

Airbus Defence and Space

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance Boeing

CACI International Inc.

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Dedrone

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

L-3 Communications Ltd.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Advancements in anti-drone systems: Companies that provide anti-drone systems to militaries are increasingly investing in it by developing advanced strategies to safeguard safety and security from terrorists. Thus, rising developments of drone technology and small- and medium anti-drones with the capability of detecting micro-UAVs ranging from 1.5 to 2 kilometers are expected to offer growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market.

Companies that provide anti-drone systems to militaries are increasingly investing in it by developing advanced strategies to safeguard safety and security from terrorists. Thus, rising developments of drone technology and small- and medium anti-drones with the capability of detecting micro-UAVs ranging from 1.5 to 2 kilometers are expected to offer growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market. Rising demand for anti-drones for securing unmanned civil aircraft: Unmanned civil aircraft are being utilized more and more for agricultural and farming, oil and gas inspection, weather and catastrophe monitoring, aerial photography and filmmaking, scientific research and power, and utility industry surveys across the globe. The increasing usage of these systems is associated with creating possible hazards of hacking by terrorists and anti-social groups, which is expected to enhance the anti-drone market demand.

Unmanned civil aircraft are being utilized more and more for agricultural and farming, oil and gas inspection, weather and catastrophe monitoring, aerial photography and filmmaking, scientific research and power, and utility industry surveys across the globe. The increasing usage of these systems is associated with creating possible hazards of hacking by terrorists and anti-social groups, which is expected to enhance the anti-drone market demand. Prohibiting illicit activities: Moreover, unmanned aerial vehicles are increasingly used for prohibited and hidden operations like drug trafficking and spying. Therefore, a surge in terrorism and illicit activities, along with growing security infringements by such unlicensed unmanned aerial vehicles, have increased market growth in recent years.

Moreover, unmanned aerial vehicles are increasingly used for prohibited and hidden operations like drug trafficking and spying. Therefore, a surge in terrorism and illicit activities, along with growing security infringements by such unlicensed unmanned aerial vehicles, have increased market growth in recent years. Advancing technological solutions: Anti-drone market key players are emphasizing developing high-level technological solutions to tackle parallel hazards from various aircraft systems, which is projected to flourish the market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Government support and technological advancements: Rising government support for developing and introducing superior drone detection systems is another major factor supporting the anti-drone market growth. This is because these technologies have the capability of tracking, detecting, anti-jamming, and direction-finding threats. For instance, in 2022–2023, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to purchase two anti–drone systems that will offer complete drone detection, monitoring, identification, and neutralization capabilities.

Rising government support for developing and introducing superior drone detection systems is another major factor supporting the anti-drone market growth. This is because these technologies have the capability of tracking, detecting, anti-jamming, and direction-finding threats. For instance, in 2022–2023, the Airports Authority of (AAI) plans to purchase two anti–drone systems that will offer complete drone detection, monitoring, identification, and neutralization capabilities. Strengthening national security: Further, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) created drone technology that has the ability to offer armed services with the benefit of detecting and destroying enemy drones. These developments in anti-drone technology demonstrate governments' dedication to improving their security protocols against future drone threats.

Segmental Analysis

The detection and disruption systems segment dominated the market

Based on application anti-drone market segmentation, the detection and disruptive systems category accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the predicted period. The growing number of terrorist groups demonstrating the ability to control a variety of drones, including armed ones, has fueled market growth.

As per the Association of the United States Army, terrorist organizations have successfully used aerial drones or attempted to use them for different reasons, such as explosive delivery, chemical weapon delivery, and intelligence gathering. In 2020, the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approved commercial drone use outside the pilot's line of sight. In addition, detection and disruption systems are used in military, defense applications as well as homeland security sectors.

Anti-Drone Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 10,395.59 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,397.95 Million Expected CAGR Growth 26.6% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Aaronia AG, Airbus Defence and Space, Battelle, Blighter Surveillance Boeing, CACI International Inc., Chess Dynamics Ltd., Dedrone, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, L-3 Communications Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SRC Inc., Thales Group Segments Covered By Mitigation Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Technology, By Region

Geographical Overview

North America held the major anti-drone market share in 2022

By geography, North America witnessed the highest revenue share in 2022, owing to the acquisition of counter UAV systems by the United States Department of Defense. In recent years, the US government has made investments in the counter-drone effort. In June 2021, the US Government announced that by FY2022, the Department of Defense intends to spend $636 million on counter-UAS research and development and at least $75 million on C-UAS procurement. This is an increase of USD 134 million over FY2021.

Furthermore, anti-drone market in Asia Pacific is predicted to register a high CAGR in the market due to the increasing government expenditure on aerospace and defense infrastructure development in India and China. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) developed an anti-drone defense system for identifying and destroying drones in December 2021, which is anticipated to accelerate the India's defense system.

Browse the Detail Report "Anti-Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mitigation Type; By Application (Detection Systems and Detection & Disruption Systems); By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-drone-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In May 2022 , DroneShield, a leading specializing in RF sensing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning systems, successfully implemented its DroneSentry solution to ensure complete security for the 2022 IRONMAN Texas triathlon event conducted in April 2022 . This deployment highlighted the company's ability to deliver city-wide protection against unauthorized drones during high-profile events.

, DroneShield, a leading specializing in RF sensing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning systems, successfully implemented its DroneSentry solution to ensure complete security for the 2022 IRONMAN Texas triathlon event conducted in . This deployment highlighted the company's ability to deliver city-wide protection against unauthorized drones during high-profile events. In October 2021 , DroneShield Ltd announced that the US Department of Homeland Security had procured multiple units of its DroneSentry-X systems. These cutting-edge systems offer on-the-move capabilities for countering unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), further strengthening the Department's ability to detect and mitigate potential threats from unauthorized drones.

Important Questions Answered by Report

What is the present size of the market?

What are the names of key players working in the market?

What are trending strategies utilized by market enterprises to expand their businesses?

What are key regions of the market?

Which region of the market is expected to show promising expansion avenues in the assessment period?

Which product type of the market is in high demand?

What is the projected size of the market at the end of the forecast period?

What are the opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Anti-Drone market report based on mitigation type, application, end-use, technology, and region:

By Mitigation Type Outlook

Destructive

Non-destructive

By Application Outlook

Detection Systems

Detection & Disruption Systems

By End-Use Outlook

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

By Technology Outlook

Laser Systems

Kinetic System

Electronic Systems

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

