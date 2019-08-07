Global Anti-Drone Market to 2025: Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Drone - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anti-Drone market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 29%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Laser System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Laser System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$197.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Laser System will reach a market size of US$77.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$370.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include



Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Detect

Dedrone, Inc.

Droneshield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries

Liteye Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Scg Security & Counterintelligence Group

SRC

Saab AB

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Anti-Drone: An Industry Overview

Military & Defense: The Largest of the Anti-Drone Market by Vertical

Laser Systems to Witness Fastest Growth Globally

Americas to Lead the Anti-Drone Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Drone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Anti-Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Drone Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Commercial Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Drone Autopilot Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Laser System (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Kinetic System (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Electronic System (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market for Anti-Drones

Concerns Related to Aerial Attacks among Government and Public Contributes towards Evolution of Anti-Drone Measures

Stringent Government Regulations for Deploying Anti-Drone System Hinders the Market Growth

Apprehensions related to Public Safety and High Cost, Constraints the Market

Anti-Drone: An Introduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

