Global Anti-Drone Market to 2025: Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market
Aug 07, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Drone - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Anti-Drone market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 29%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Laser System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Laser System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$197.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Laser System will reach a market size of US$77.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$370.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Blighter Surveillance Systems
- Detect
- Dedrone, Inc.
- Droneshield Limited
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Liteye Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Scg Security & Counterintelligence Group
- SRC
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Anti-Drone: An Industry Overview
- Military & Defense: The Largest of the Anti-Drone Market by Vertical
- Laser Systems to Witness Fastest Growth Globally
- Americas to Lead the Anti-Drone Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Anti-Drone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Anti-Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Drone Software Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Commercial Drone Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Drone Autopilot Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Laser System (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Kinetic System (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Electronic System (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Illicit Activities and Terrorism, and Incidences of Security Breach Propels the Market for Anti-Drones
- Concerns Related to Aerial Attacks among Government and Public Contributes towards Evolution of Anti-Drone Measures
- Stringent Government Regulations for Deploying Anti-Drone System Hinders the Market Growth
- Apprehensions related to Public Safety and High Cost, Constraints the Market
- Anti-Drone: An Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Anti-Drone Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Laser System (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Kinetic System (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Electronic System (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Anti-Drone Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Laser System (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Kinetic System (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Electronic System (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
