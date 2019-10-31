Global Anti-Drone Market to 2026 by Technology (Electronics, Laser, Kinetic), Application (Interdiction, Detection), Vertical (Military and Defense, Government, Commercial, Other)

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global anti-drone market to reach $3.34 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 25.1% driven by the rising adoption of counter-UAV technologies across the globe.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Region.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global anti-drone market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the publisher's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform Type

3.1 Market Overview by Platform Type

3.2 Global Ground-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.3 Global Hand-held Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.4 Global UAV-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Global Interdiction Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global Detection Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Global Electronics Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.3 Global Laser Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.4 Global Kinetic Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Vertical

6.2 Global Anti-Drone Market for Military and Defense 2015-2026

6.3 Global Anti-Drone Market for Government 2015-2026

6.4 Global Anti-Drone Market for Commercial Sector 2015-2026

6.5 Global Anti-Drone Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



