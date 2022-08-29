Global Anti-Drone Market to Reach $5.77 Billion by 2029

Aug 29, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By System; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 5,779.06 Million by 2029, according to this new study.
The market is quickly expanding due to widespread public and military concern about the possible security compromise posed by unauthorized flying systems. Also, the use of anti-drone for professional and recreational purposes has skyrocketed, raising public and government worries about aerial attacks. Such risks have considerably aided the design of anti-drone defenses. Several public safety authorities and commercial establishments throughout the world are rapidly employing anti-drone technologies to meet the growing need for security.
Further, the government is announcing various rules for security from unauthorized flying systems. For instance, according to the Government of India, there is a need to control drone-related activities not to threaten the safety or security of persons or property. The Central Government issued the "Un-manned Aircraft System Rules, 2021" to regulate the industry. Thus, the government's focus on safety also boosts anti-drone industry growth during the forecast period.
The publisher has segmented the anti-drone market report based on product, system , end-use, technology, and region:
Anti-Drone, Product Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
- Ground-based C-UAV
- Hand-held C-UAV
- UAV-based C-UAV
Anti-Drone, System Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
- Detection Systems
- Detection & Disruption Systems
Anti-Drone, End-Use Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
- Military & Defense
- Commercial
- Government
- Others
Anti-Drone, Technology Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
- Laser Systems
- Kinetic System
- Electronic Systems
Anti-Drone, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Anti-Drone Market Insights
5. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by Product
6. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by System
7. Global Anti-Drone Market, by Technology
8. Global Anti-Drone Market, by End-Use
9. Global Anti-Drone Market Assessment by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Aaronia AG
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Battelle
- Blighter Surveillance Boeing
- CACI International Inc.
- Chess Dynamics Ltd.
- Dedrone
- Enterprise Control Systems Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- L-3 Communications Ltd.
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin
- Moog Inc.
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Saab AB
- SRC Inc.
- Thales Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elnkts
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article