Global Anti-Drone Systems Market Report 2022: Increased Use of Unidentified Drones for Terror Attacks Bolsters Growth

According to this analysis, the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market was valued at ~US$ 500 million in 2017. Furthermore, owing to the increased use of drones to counter terrorism and prevent illicit activities, it is estimated to be ~US$ 1,500 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 6,000 million by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~25% during 2022 to 2028.



The increased use of unidentified drones for terror attacks and illicit activities is driving up demand for Anti-Drone systems.



The advancement of remote sensing and surveillance technologies, such as automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is driving the demand for Anti-Drone.



The higher costs of technologies associated with drones, such as radio frequency (RF) analyzers, sensors, and radar, are a major concern for the Anti-Drone market's growth.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the supply of Anti-Drone, but demand from the military sector was high, as global militaries' defense expenditures increased even during the peak of the pandemic.



Scope of the Report



The Global Anti-Drone Systems Market is segmented by systems, technology, application, and end-user. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions' Anti-Drone markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By System

Neutralizing Systems

Detection Systems

By Technology

Electronic Systems

Laser Systems

Kinetic Systems

By End-User

Government

Military & Defense

Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( France , Italy , Germany , Spain , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Players

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Leonardo S.PA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Droneshield ltd

Liteye Systems, Inc

Dedrone

DeTect Inc

MBDA

Battelle Memorial Institute

Saab Ab

Boeing

DroneDefense

Key Trends by Market Segment

By System: The detection segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021

The detection segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021 Drone detection system is the most commonly known as they automatically detect unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones

There are numerous technologies, including radio frequency (RF) technology, radar, and visual tracking, used to detect drone activity in the airspace, each technology has unique features relying on drone size and detection range.

By Technology: The laser system segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021.

The laser system segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021. Its popularity largely stems from its ability to damage UAV cameras and temporarily disable the drone.

Furthermore, an anti-drone laser system replaces conventional bullets to directly damage targets or render them ineffective by using a laser beam directed at the fire to produce three effects: ablation, shock wave, and radiation.

By End-User: The military & defense segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021, owing to the increasing government initiatives to adopt counter-drone to monitor terrorist activities.

The military & defense segment held the largest market share of the global Anti-Drone systems market in 2021, owing to the increasing government initiatives to adopt counter-drone to monitor terrorist activities. The rapidly increasing number of terror attacks and illegal activities worldwide has fueled demand for anti-drone machines, which assist in safeguarding the area by preventing unauthorized drones from accessing.

Growing concerns about the security risks posed by uncooperative and unregistered drones to both military and civilian entities were also likely to propel the anti-drone technology market forward.

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest share of the global Anti-Drone Systems Market in 2021 and will remain dominant during the forecast period (2022-2028).

accounted for the largest share of the global Anti-Drone Systems Market in 2021 and will remain dominant during the forecast period (2022-2028). The US Department of Defense's (DoD) increased investments in developing and deploying counter-drone systems are driving demand for Anti-Drone.

For instance, in May 2022 , according to the Congressional Research Service, a U.S.-based government agency, the United States Department of Defense (US DoD) announced plans to invest US$ 668 million on Counter-UAS (C-UAS) R&D and US$ 78 million in the procurement of such systems in May 2022 .

Conclusion



The global Anti-Drone systems market is forecasted to continue the exponential growth that is witnessed since 2017. The major driving factor contributing to their expansion is the rising adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) across industries and increased application areas, including military and defense, aerial imaging, cargo management, and others. Though the market is highly competitive with ~150 participants, few global players control the dominant share and regional players also hold a significant share.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Anti-Drone Systems Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and Strengths & Weaknesses of Key Competitors

Covid-19 Impact on the Overall Global Anti-Drones/Counter Drones Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Global Anti-Drone Systems Market and by Segments

Market Size of Technology, Application, and End User Segments with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs within Each Region

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Region

Frequently Asked Questions



What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Anti-Drone Systems Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, including a forecast for 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Anti-Drones Systems Market?

The Global Anti-Drone Systems Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about ~25% over the next 6 years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Anti-Drone Market?

The increased use of unidentified drones for terror attacks and illicit activities

Which is the Largest End-User Segment within the Global Anti-Drone Market?

The military & defense segment held the largest share of the Global Anti-Drone Systems Market in 2021

