Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, 2016-2026: Market Projected to US$ 130.6 Bn by 2026 with CAGR of 8.5%

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market projected to US$ 130.6 Bn by 2026 with CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Biologics and immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives (ImSAIDs) are the promising drugs classes that will play the main role in the market. Global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market from 2018-2026 study is based on exhaustive analysis with insights from industry stakeholders. The detailed study incorporates the market landscape and its growth scenarios for the forecasting period from 2018-2026.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 235 Mn individuals experience the ill effects of asthma around the globe. Symptomatic help amid the inflammation gives alleviation to the patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. In spite of the fact that there are numerous anti-inflammatory drugs present in the market, still, there is an essential requirement for better and novel anti-inflammatory therapeutics drugs with slighter side effects and improved efficacy.



Based on the drug types, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into biologics, corticosteroids, immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives (ImSAIDs), and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs); additionally, the indication studied in this report are categorized into COPD, multiple sclerosis, IBD, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and Others (Osteoarthritis, Systemic Lupus, Psoriasis). Rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases and the strong drug pipeline would additionally boost the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.



Geographically, overall anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is projected for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America. As for the revenue share, in 2017, North America drives the global market and projected that the situation will remain steady amid the forecast period. However, the dominance of North America will be evidently challenged by the Asia Pacific. There are huge chances for market penetration in countries like Mexico, India, and China to the market occupiers at present having a hold in established countries. The need for anti-inflammatory therapeutics drugs has become prominent in the Asia Pacific due to rapid development of the economy, developing healthcare facilities and immense patient base.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.4. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.2. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Indication, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Overview, 2016-2026 (US$ Bn)

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Growing Incidence Of Respiratory Diseases And Autoimmune Conditions

3.3. Challenges

3.3.1. Lack of Timely Diagnosis and Access to Care

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Strong Pipeline Candidates

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Market Competition Assessment, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

4.3. Corticosteroids

4.4. Biologics

4.5. Immune Selective Anti-inflammatory Derivatives (ImSAIDs)

4.6. Pipeline Analysis (Market estimations Till 2026)

4.6.1. Projected Sale of Phase III Drugs Estimated Till 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.6.1.1. ABT-494

4.6.1.2. ABBV-066

4.6.1.3. Cobitolimod

4.6.2. Qualitative Information on Phase II and I drugs



Chapter 5. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Indication, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.3. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

5.4. Multiple Sclerosis

5.5. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

5.6. Psoriatic Arthritis

5.7. Gout

5.8. Others (Osteoarthritis, Systemic lupus, Psoriasis)



Chapter 6. Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lily and Company

and Company GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Company, Inc.

Novartis International AG

AbbVie Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

