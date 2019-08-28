Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is Expected to Reach $3,426.62 Million by 2026
Aug 28, 2019, 11:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is accounted for $879.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,426.62 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market are ACI Worldwide, Inc., Oracle, EastNets, FICO TONBELLER, NICE Actimize, Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., Safe Banking Systems LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Truth Technologies, Inc., Verafin Inc.,AML Partners, BAE Systems, Experian, FIS, and Aquilan.
Increase in money launder cases, and the increase in expenditures are driving towards market growth. However, the lack of skilled Anti- money laundering professional is restraining the market.
Anti money laundering software is a computer program or application that is used in analysing customer data and identifies suspicious transactions. Based on the customer data it filters the information and analyses the transaction pattern and identifies risk if there are any abnormal transaction and sudden & different changes in the account considering the gestured pattern.
Banking, financial services and insurance institutions (BFSI) are the ones that are particularly targeted by money launderers. Ever-increasing risks from financial frauds including high-profile money laundering activities represent one of the most challenging issues facing the BFSI industry. In order to limit money laundering risks, it has become important for financial institutions to understand the importance and imminent need for taking preventive measures.
Across the globe, North America has stringent government regulations against money laundering in the U.S. is facilitating the market growth in this region. Regulations for customer identification and compliances for financial institutions to counter money laundering activities are far more stringent in the U.S. as compared to other regions. The anti-money laundering software providers can leverage this as an opportunity for expanding their business and ensure that money laundering incidences are reduced to a greater extent.
Solutions Covered:
- KYC (Know Your Customer)
- Watch-list Screening
- Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management
- Transactional Monitoring
- Case Management
- Data Warehouse Management
- Alert Management & Reporting
- Analytics & Visualization
- Other solutions
Components Covered:
- Service
- Software
Deployments Covered:
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Applications Covered:
- Private Banking
- Retail Banking
- Investment Banking
- Corporate Banking
- Legal Service Providers
- Multiple Banking Services
- Asset Management
End Users Covered:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Defense and Government
- IT & Telecom
- Transportation and Logistics
- Other End-Users
End Users Covered:
- Retail
- Government/Public Sector
- Real Estate
- Manufacturing
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Energy and Power
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
