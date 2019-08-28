Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is Expected to Reach $3,426.62 Million by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is accounted for $879.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,426.62 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market are ACI Worldwide, Inc., Oracle, EastNets, FICO TONBELLER, NICE Actimize, Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., Safe Banking Systems LLC, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Truth Technologies, Inc., Verafin Inc.,AML Partners, BAE Systems, Experian, FIS, and Aquilan.

Increase in money launder cases, and the increase in expenditures are driving towards market growth. However, the lack of skilled Anti- money laundering professional is restraining the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/anti-money-laundering-aml-software-market/request-sample

Anti money laundering software is a computer program or application that is used in analysing customer data and identifies suspicious transactions. Based on the customer data it filters the information and analyses the transaction pattern and identifies risk if there are any abnormal transaction and sudden & different changes in the account considering the gestured pattern.

Banking, financial services and insurance institutions (BFSI) are the ones that are particularly targeted by money launderers. Ever-increasing risks from financial frauds including high-profile money laundering activities represent one of the most challenging issues facing the BFSI industry. In order to limit money laundering risks, it has become important for financial institutions to understand the importance and imminent need for taking preventive measures.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/anti-money-laundering-aml-software-market

Across the globe, North America has stringent government regulations against money laundering in the U.S. is facilitating the market growth in this region. Regulations for customer identification and compliances for financial institutions to counter money laundering activities are far more stringent in the U.S. as compared to other regions. The anti-money laundering software providers can leverage this as an opportunity for expanding their business and ensure that money laundering incidences are reduced to a greater extent.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/anti-money-laundering-aml-software-market

Solutions Covered:

KYC (Know Your Customer)

Watch-list Screening

Fraud, Risk & Compliance Management

Transactional Monitoring

Case Management

Data Warehouse Management

Alert Management & Reporting

Analytics & Visualization

Other solutions

Components Covered:

Service

Software

Deployments Covered:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Applications Covered:

Private Banking

Retail Banking

Investment Banking

Corporate Banking

Legal Service Providers

Multiple Banking Services

Asset Management

End Users Covered:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Defense and Government

IT & Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Other End-Users

End Users Covered:

Retail

Government/Public Sector

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

