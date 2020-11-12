Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market 2020-2025: A Fragmented Market Featuring SAS Institute, NICE, Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).

The primary factor driving the growth of the market is increasing instances of money laundering cases across the globe. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forecast, the amount of money that has been laundered globally amounts to approximately 2- 5% of the global GDP.

In November 2019, Australia's second-largest retail bank, Westpac, reported approximately 23 million breaches of Australia's anti-money laundering/countering terrorist financing laws and regulations, which involved approximately USD 12 billion in transactions. Such instances are expected to boost the adoption of AML solutions to increase the regulations related to such transactions.

The emergence of small and mid-sized banks and financial institutions is augmenting the demand for a comprehensive AML solution, which will help them seamlessly monitor their transactions and avoid unnecessary costs involved in transaction monitoring and other functions. Hence, the solution providers are introducing solutions to cater to the demand for this segment of users.

For instance, in June 2019, Oracle introduced the Oracle Financial Services Anti Money Laundering (AML) Express Edition to help the small- and mid-sized banks to efficiently detect, investigate, and report suspected money laundering and terrorist financing activity through a single, unified platform.

During the Covid-19 Pandemic, a vast majority of people are working from home and are using digital means to achieve their daily targets, which is helping the organizations across the globe to continue their businesses without hampering their operations during the pandemic. However, the situation presents a significant opportunity for cybercriminals to increase the rate of cybercrimes globally.

Such activities are expected to increase money laundering activities. Hence, several banks, government, and other regulatory institutions are raising awareness to monitor transactions carefully and conduct customer due diligence to avoid and instances of financial crime.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solution Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several solution providers globally, such as SAS Institute, NICE Ltd., Experian, BAE Systems, FICO, Refinitiv, and many more. Also, several small and medium-sized companies are emerging in the market, and are raising funds, which is expected to help them create innovative solutions in the market. Also, the existing market players are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to boost their market presence.

June 2020 - Banco Santander signed an agreement with ThetaRay, under which Banco Santander will deploy ThetaRay's anti-money laundering (AML) solution. The solution is expected to analyze SWIFT traffic, risk indicators, and Know Your Customer (KYC) data of the bank to detect transactions involved in money laundering activities.

November 2019 - Singapore -based AML solution start-up, TookiTaki, generated a USD 11.7 million funding. The funding is expected to aid the company in developing machine learning financial compliance and anti-money laundering software for the banking sector.

- -based AML solution start-up, TookiTaki, generated a funding. The funding is expected to aid the company in developing machine learning financial compliance and anti-money laundering software for the banking sector. September 2019 - Symphony AyasdiAI launched Ayasdi AML, an advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solution that significantly boosts efforts to combat fraudulent money laundering schemes. Ayasdi AML uses machine learning technology to increase detection accuracy and reduce investigative volumes by more than 20%.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Digital/Mobile Payment Solutions

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations for Compliance Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solutions

5.1.1 Know Your Customer (KYC) Systems

5.1.2 Compliance Reporting

5.1.3 Transaction Monitoring

5.1.4 Auditing & Reporting

5.1.5 Other Solutions (Fraud Detection and Protection, Case Management)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Software

5.2.2 Services

5.3 By Deployment Model

5.3.1 On-Cloud

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.4 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAS Institute, Inc.

6.1.2 NICE Ltd.

6.1.3 Experian Ltd.

6.1.4 BAE Systems PLC.

6.1.5 Fair Isaac Corporation

6.1.6 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

6.1.7 Fiserv, Inc.

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.10 Refinitiv Ltd.

6.1.11 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

6.1.12 Profile Software S.A.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1djca

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

