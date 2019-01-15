Global Anti-Slip Coating Market 2018-2023: Expanding Construction Sector and Growth in Industrialization Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Anti-Slip Coating Market by Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyaspartic & Acrylic), Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), End-use Industry, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-slip coatings market size is estimated at USD 105 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 161 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The anti-slip market is driven by various factors, such as expanding construction sector and growth in industrialization. Stringent environmental regulations regarding VOCs and availability of substitutes such as FRP panels are restraining the market growth.



Anti-slip coatings market is projected to witness the highest growth in construction flooring end-use industry during the forecast period.

The two key end users of anti-slip coatings are construction flooring and marine deck. The construction flooring end-use industry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period. Anti-slip coatings are one of the most common protective aid for ensuring the protection of workers and the general public in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Such coatings are applied to avoid potential fall or slip which may occur due to slippery surfaces.



Epoxy resin segment to witness the highest CAGR in the overall anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period.



Epoxy resin is widely used as protective and performance coatings due to their properties such as good adhesion, flexibility, solvent resistance, hardness, and wear and tear strength. It is a predominantly thermosetting resin, which becomes irreversibly hard after curing. In industrial flooring, epoxy resins are preferred as they provide a hard and strong surface to walk.



APAC is estimated to record highest growth rate during the forecast period.



APAC is one of the most promising markets for anti-slip coatings, both in terms of production and consumption. The availability of raw materials along with significant domestic demand make it the most attractive market, globally. The region has the two most populous countries in the worldChina and India, which together account for more than 35% of the global population. The growing building & construction and industrial sectors are expected to increase the demand for anti-slip coatings in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Anti-Slip Coatings Market

4.2 APAC Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By Resin and Country

4.3 Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 New Safety Regulations to Avoid Accidents Caused Due to Slipping

5.1.1.2 Increasing Industrialization

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.1.2.2 Availability of Easy-To-Install Substitutes Such as Anti-Slip Panels

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development of New Anti-Slip Coating Technology

5.1.3.2 High Growth of the Construction Sector

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Requirement for Efficient Curing of Anti-Slip Coatings

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-Based

6.3 Solvent-Based



7 Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Epoxy Resin

7.2.1 Polyurethane Resin

7.2.2 Polyaspartic & Acrylic



8 Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction Flooring

8.3 Marine Deck

8.4 Others



9 Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations at Workplace By Osha is Driving Growth of Anti-Slip Coatings Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increased Investments in Commercial and Residential Construction are Driving the Anti-Slip Coatings Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Federal Government's Infrastructure and Development Programs are Expected to Boost the Anti-Slip Coatings Market

9.3 APAC

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 High Demand for Water Treatment Projects and Growth of the Industrial Sector are Fueling the Market

9.3.2 India

9.3.2.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure are Expected to Impact the Anti-Slip Coatings Market Growth

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Construction Flooring is the Major Consumer of Anti-Slip Coatings in Japan

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 Presence of A Large Industrial Base is Driving the Market

9.3.5 Rest of APAC

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Growing Residential Construction is Expected to Drive the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.4.2 UK

9.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Construction Projects are Driving the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 The Ongoing Recovery in the Construction Industry is Driving the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Renovation of Buildings has Increased the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Growth of the Construction Industry is Driving the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.2.1 Growth of Construction, Oil & Gas, and Transportation Industries are Driving the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 Expansion of Industrial and Construction Sectors Expected to Fuel the Growth of Anti-Slip Coatings Market

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Expanding Economy and Growing Construction Industry Will Boost Consumption of Anti-Slip Coatings

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Increasing Public Spending on Commercial, Industrial, and Residential Construction Will Drive the Demand for Anti-Slip Coatings

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Expansion

10.2.2 New Product Development

10.2.3 Merger & Acquisition



11 Company Profiles



3M

American Safety Technologies

Amsteps Products

Anti-Slip Anywhere

Axalta Coating Systems

Diamond Safety Concepts

Halosurfaces International Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Industrial Applications, Inc

No Skidding Products

Paramelt Rmc B.V.

PPG Industries

Randolph Products Co.

RPM International

Safemate Anti-Slip Pty Ltd.

Sherwin Williams

Skidproof

Tesoplas

Wooster Products Inc.

