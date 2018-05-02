NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Anti-Tank Missile Systems



An anti-tank guided missile is a small weapon that is designed for destroying tanks and other armored vehicles that are used mostly in close combat warfare. Such missiles are conceptually and design-wise different than conventional rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) as the ATG missiles are required to be steered or guided toward their targets after the launch.



Technavio's analysts forecast Global Anti-Tank Missile System market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Anti-Tank Missile System market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Anti-Tank Missile System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Denel Dynamics

• Lockheed Martin

• MBDA

• Rafael Advanced Systems

• Raytheon



Market driver

• Increased demand for extended range missiles

Market challenge

• Delays in weapon procurement

Market trend

• Development of next-generation anti-tank missiles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



