Global Anti-Venom Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global anti-venom market reached a value of US$ 1,023.40 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,544.40 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Anti-venoms are purified antibodies used to stop snake venom from binding to tissues and causing severe allergic reactions, blood-clotting, muscle injury, or nervous system problems. They can prevent or reverse the snakebite envenoming effects, which help minimize mortality and morbidity. They are obtained from different animal species, such as snakes, funnel web spiders, stonefish, redback spiders, and box jellyfish, using different technologies. Presently, the type of anti-venom generally used depends on the history and examination of the patient and geographic, clinical, and pathologic factors.

Anti-Venom Market Trends

The risk of snakebite envenoming is a public health hazard that people, especially in the rural areas, experience on a regular basis. It causes occupational injury among several agricultural workers and hunters, which represents one of the key factors driving the need for safe, effective, and affordable anti-venoms. In addition, open-plan housing and the practice of sleeping on the floor, common in tropical regions, can expose people to bites from nocturnal and highly venomous snakes and cause serious health problems.

These health problems usually include kidney failure, severe paralysis that prevents breathing, bleeding disorders that can lead to fatal hemorrhage, and severe local tissue destruction that can cause permanent disability and result in limb amputation. This, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for anti-venoms across the globe.

Apart from this, there is an introduction of snake venom detection kits with a rapid enzyme immunoassay for in vitro detection and immunological identification of snake venom in samples from bite sites, urine, plasma, blood, or other tissues and body fluids. This is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry players and drive the overall market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, CSL Limited, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, MicroPharm Limited, Pfizer Inc. and Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global anti-venom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-venom market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the species?

What is the breakup of the market based on the anti-venom type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of action?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global anti-venom market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

