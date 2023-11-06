Global Anti-wrinkle Products Market to Reach $21.62 Billion by 2030: Increasing Aging Concerns Among Consumers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-wrinkle Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Active Ingredients (Vitamin C, Hydroxy Acids), By Product (Cream, Lotion), By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-wrinkle products market size is estimated to reach USD 21.62 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing aging population, increasing life expectancy, boost in the beauty industry, media influencers propagating standards of beauty, and rising age consciousness are factors driving the industry's growth. The Vitamin C active ingredient segment dominated the industry in 2022.

The antioxidant properties of these ingredients, coupled with their brightening effect, safety profile, and ability to boost collagen production, drive their usage in anti-wrinkle products. Various studies and clinical trials backing the efficacy of the ingredients are making them popular among consumers.



The cream product segment accounted for the highest share of the overall revenue in 2022. Creams are thicker, more emollient, and a preferred product type among consumers. The supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the maximum share of the overall revenue in 2022.

The convenience offered by such establishments in terms of brand choices and variety of products, coupled with the low-price points, accessibility, and promotions, is leading customers to these distribution channels. The market Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant share of the overall revenue in the year 2022. The region is projected to expand further at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

L'OREAL GROUPE

OLAY

CeraVe

Neutrogena

RoC Skincare

POND'S

No7 Beauty Company (Walgreens Boots)

La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Dermatologique

REN Clean Skincare

Galderma S.A.

Clinique Laboratories, LLC

Shiseido Co., Ltd

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Life Extension

Vichy Laboratoires

Kiehl's Since 1851

Groupe Clarins

Origins Natural Resources, Inc.

Anti-wrinkle Product Market Report Highlights

The rising awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy skin is the key factor driving the global industry

Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive markets for the expansion of the skin care industry including the anti-wrinkle products market

The growing adoption of beauty products, rising disposable income levels, and different media channels promoting anti-aging products in this region are driving the region's growth

Moreover, Asia Pacific is home to countries, such as Japan and South Korea , where beauty and skincare are considered essential parts of daily life

is home to countries, such as and , where beauty and skincare are considered essential parts of daily life The demand for anti-wrinkle creams is also driven by the growing aging population and the rising number of consumers willing to invest in beauty products that help in reducing aging signs

The supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel segment dominated the global industry in 2022

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Sales/retail channel analysis

3.3.2 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing aging concerns among consumers

3.4.1.2 Rising penetration of natural/ organic/ herbal anti-wrinkle products

3.4.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 High prevalence of counterfeiting

3.4.3 Market Challenges Analysis

3.4.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5 Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's Five Forces

3.6 Roadmap of the Anti-Wrinkle Products Market

3.7 Market Entry Strategies

3.8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Anti-Wrinkle Products Market



Chapter 4 Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5 Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Product Analysis and Estimates

Chapter 6 Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Active Ingredients Analysis and Estimates



Chapter 7 Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Distribution Channel Analysis and Estimates



Chapter 8 Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive and Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



