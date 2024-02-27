Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Report 2024-2029: A $50.41 Billion Industry in 2022 - Focus on United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotic Drugs Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Drug Class (Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolone, Others), Spectrum (Broad, Narrow), By Indication, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotic Drugs Market is expected to generate 73.92 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 50.41 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Antibiotic Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68%.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The research also looks at the market's growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

The antibiotic drugs market, has witnessed steady growth over the years. The increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, coupled with the perpetual evolution of antibiotic resistance, propels the demand for innovative antibiotic therapies. The market is characterized by a diverse range of antibiotics, including Cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, macrolides, and tetracyclines, each playing a distinct role in addressing bacterial infections.

The increased recognition of the significance of prompt and efficient antibiotic treatment within the healthcare community and the general populace serves as a catalyst for increased demand. Programs advocating for responsible antibiotic usage and providing education about the repercussions of antibiotic resistance play a crucial role in influencing market trends.

The escalating threat of antibiotic resistance has prompted concerted global efforts to develop new antibiotics and preserve the effectiveness of existing ones. Collaborative initiatives between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and governmental bodies aim to address this critical healthcare challenge.

Global Antibiotic Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

  • Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, 2019
  • Global Incidence of Infectious Diseases, 2019
  • Top 10 most prescribed outpatient antibiotics
  • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market : Dashboard
  • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Antibiotic Drugs Market
  • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Segmentation: By Drug Class
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market, By Drug Class Overview
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Cephalosporin, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Penicillin, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Macrolides, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Fluoroquinolone, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Other Drug Classes, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Segmentation: By Spectrum
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market, By Spectrum Overview
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Broad Spectrum, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Narrow spectrum, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Segmentation: By Indication
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market, By Indication Overview
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Pneumonia By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Meningitis, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Gastrointestinal infections, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Urinary Tract Infections, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Antibiotic Drugs Market Size, By Other Indications, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Antibiotic Drugs Market

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Pfizer
  • GSK PLC
  • Novartis AG
  • Roche Holding AG
  • Bayer AG
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Viatris Inc.
  • Cipla

