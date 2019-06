Global Antibiotic Resistance Markets, 2019-2023 - Examine the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this Space and Developed Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics By Pathogen and Therapy Type With Situation Analysis, Executive & Investor Guides & Customization 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and superbugs that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market. Examine the 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts.



This report looks at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play. This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. And we summarize what technologies they are using.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics

1.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

2.2.6 The Threat of AMR

2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



3. The Market Opportunity of AMR

3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

3.2 Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

3.2.1 Using Viruses Against Bacteria

3.2.2 Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight

3.2.3 Antibodies

3.2.4 Vaccines

3.2.5 Probiotic Technology

3.2.6 Peptides vs. Pathogens

3.2.7 Mining Obsolete Science

3.2.8 CRISPR Antibiotics

3.3. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

3.3.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

3.3.2 Importance of These Developments

3.3.3 How to Use This Section

3.3.9 CRISPR Modifies Phages to target Superbugs

3.3.4 Genetically Modified Phage Fights 'Superbug' Infection

3.3.5 NIH awards $33 million grant to develop new antibiotics

3.3.6 Bacteria found in ancient Irish soil halts growth of superbugs

3.3.7 OpGen Partners With NYS DOH, Merck Subsidiary for AMR Surveillance

3.3.8 New breakthrough in the war against antibiotic resistance

3.3.72 Amicrobe, Inc., patents AMR Gel

3.3.73 Microneedle Patch to Combat AMR

3.3.74 Antimicrobial peptides find application medium

3.3.75 Antibiotic shortages fuelling antimicrobial resistance

3.3.10 VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Raises $42 Million Series B

3.3.11 Wockhardt Receives Approval for Phase III Trial

3.3.12 Phagelux, Inc. Announces Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson

3.3.13 bioMrieux, Inc. and McKesson Medical-Surgical Announce Distribution Alliance

3.3.14 AstraZeneca to sell antibiotics branch to Pfizer

3.3.15 Microbiotix and AMR Centre Announce Co-Development Agreement

3.3.16 Hennepin Life Sciences Presents Pre-Clinical Data

3.3.17 bioMrieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability

3.3.18 Sequoia Sciences Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

3.3.19 Forge Therapeutics Presents New Efficacy Data

3.3.20 Acquisition Strategy Fills Out Roche's Pipeline

3.3.21 Alopexx completes trial of broad-spectrum anti-microbial vaccine

3.3.22 Integrated Biotherapeutics Partners with CARB-X for MRSA Vaccine

3.3.23 BD Molecular Test for Infectious Diarrhea Cleared

3.3.24 Fusion Genomics Developing All Pathogens Diagnostic



4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

4.2 Therapeutics

4.2.1 The Medicines Company

4.2.2 Melinta Therapeutics

4.2.3 Arsanis

4.2.4 Phage Technologies S.A

4.2.5 Westway Health

4.2.6 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

4.2.7 BioVersys GmbH

4.2.8 Nabriva Therapeutics

4.2.9 Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

4.2.10 Nemesis Bioscience

4.2.11 C3J Therapeutics, Inc.

4.2.12 EpiBiome

4.2.13 discuva

4.2.14 SmartPhage

4.2.15 AmpliPhi Biosciences

4.2.16 Pherecydes Pharma

4.2.17 Micreos

4.2.18 Procarta Biosystems

4.2.19 Lumavita

4.2.20 Madam Therapeutics

4.2.21 Priaxon

4.2.22 Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

4.2.23 AntibioTx

4.2.24 Xellia Pharmaceuticals

4.2.25 Paratek Pharmaceuticals

4.2.26 Synereca Pharmaceuticals

4.2.27 Allecra Therapeutics

4.2.28 Fixed Phage

4.2.29 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.2.30 Demuris

4.2.31 Prommune

4.2.32 Biosergen

4.2.33 Innovation Pharmaceuticals

4.2.34 Aviragen Therapeutics

4.2.35 Achillion Pharmaceuticals

4.2.36 ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

4.2.37 Achaogen, Inc.

4.2.38 SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4.2.39 TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd

4.2.40 Theravance Biopharma

4.2.41 Abbvie

4.2.42 KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

4.2.43 Iterum Therapeutics Limited

4.2.44 Forge Therapeutics

4.2.45 Alopexx Vaccine LLC

4.2.46 Integrated Biotherapeutics

4.2.47 Hennepin Life Sciences

4.2.48 Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4.2.49 Contrafect Corporation

4.2.50 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

4.2.51 AiCuris

4.2.52 RedHill Biopharma

4.2.53 Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

4.2.54 ABAC Therapeutics

4.2.55 Alaxia SAS

4.2.56 Antabio S.A.S

4.2.57 Auspherix Ltd

4.2.58 BioFilm Pharma

4.2.59 Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

4.2.60 Combioxin SA

4.2.61 Da Volterra

4.2.62 Debiopharm International SA

4.2.63 Deinobiotics/Deinove

4.2.64 Destiny Pharma plc

4.2.65 Eligo Bioscience

4.2.66 Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

4.2.67 Karveel Pharmaceuticals

4.2.68 MaaT Pharma

4.2.69 Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC

4.2.70 Mutabilis SAS

4.2.71 Neem Biotech Ltd

4.2.72 Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

4.2.73 Nosopharm

4.2.74 NovaBiotics Ltd

4.2.75 Phico Therapeutics Ltd

4.2.76 Polyphor Ltd

4.2.77 QureTech Bio AB

4.2.78 SetLance srl

4.2.79 Ultupharma AB

4.2.80 Vaxdyn

4.2.81 Vibiosphen

4.2.82 Bioaster

4.2.83 Vivexia

4.2.85 KBP Biosciences

4.2.86 Absynth Biologics

4.2.87 Spero Therapeutics

4.2.88 Merck

4.2.89 Symphogen

4.2.90 Warp Drive Bio

4.2.91 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

4.2.92 Pfizer

4.2.93 Allergan

4.2.95 Novartis

4.2.97 AstraZeneca

4.2.100 Cipla

4.2.101 DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

4.2.102 Wockhardt Ltd

4.2.103 VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

4.2.104 MicuRx

4.2.105 Entasis Therapeutics

4.2.106 Merlion Pharmaceuticals

4.2.107 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc

4.3 The Therapeutics Race - Summary of Companies Research Areas



5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2017 to 2023

5.1 United States of America 2017 to 2023

5.1.1 USA by Pathogen

5.1.2 USA by Technology Opportunity

5.2 Canada 2017 to 2023

5.1.1 Canada by Pathogen

5.1.2 Canada by Technology Opportunity



6. Country Markets - Europe 2017 to 2023



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2017 to 2023



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2017 to 2023



9. Global Market Summary 2017 to 2023

9.1 Global Market Summary 2017 to 2023

9.1.1 Global Market Summary by Pathogen

9.1.2 Global Market Summary by Technology Opportunity



10. The Future of AMR



