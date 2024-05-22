Global Antibiotics Market Projected to Reach $49.6 Billion by 2027

Global Antibiotics Market, as forecasted by BCC Research, to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% Through 2027

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets should reach $49.6 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

This report covers the latest progress in chemical compounds and the latest drugs, except those aimed at control of the vector or symptomatic treatment. It emphasizes antibiotics, tests their market potential, segmentation of competition landscapes and markets based on the type of product (such as cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA, and other inhibitors), administrative pathways (oral and topical), and geographical regions (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The analysis covers key countries in these regions and provides insight into market dynamics, pricing, the impact of COVID-19, and the regulatory environment. Market forecasts till 2027 and market share assessment of key players deepen the report and provide pharmaceutical industry stakeholders with a comprehensive view.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem worldwide, causing over 1.27 million deaths annually and costing the U.S. $4.6 billion each year. From 2000 to 2018, antibiotic use surged by 46%, especially in regions like North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, with antibiotics often misused to treat the virus. This highlights the urgent need for better stewardship and innovative approaches to tackle antibiotic resistance globally.

To learn more about "Antibiotics: Technology and Global Market Report", please click here for more information.

Key Drivers of the Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets

Growth Driven by Antibiotics: The global demand for antibiotics is rising due to their essential role in treating bacterial infections across various medical sectors. Factors such as increasing infectious disease prevalence, drug-resistant bacteria emergence, and pharmaceutical research investment drive this growth.

Rising Elder Population and Infection Rate: As the global population ages, there is a surge in infections among the elderly due to weakened immune systems. This demographic trend boosts the need for antibiotics to manage age-related health conditions.

Increasing Hospital-acquired Infections: Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a significant concern, driving demand for antibiotics to treat and prevent their spread within healthcare facilities.

Improved Awareness: Greater awareness about responsible antibiotic use among healthcare professionals and the public promotes sustainable usage and combats antibiotic resistance.

Request a Sample Copy of the Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2021s Forecast Period considered 2022-2027 Base year market size $10.4 billion Market Size Forecast $19.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Product, Route of Administration Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, GCC countries, South Africa, Tukey, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya Key Market Drivers Growth Driven by Antibiotics

Rising Elder Population and Infection Rate

Increasing Hospital-acquired Infections

Improved Awareness

Segmentation Analysis:

Product Types Segmentation Analysis:

Cell Wall Inhibitors : These antibiotics disrupt bacterial cell walls, stopping bacterial growth. Examples: penicillins, cephalosporins, glycopeptides (e.g., vancomycin).

: These antibiotics disrupt bacterial cell walls, stopping bacterial growth. Examples: penicillins, cephalosporins, glycopeptides (e.g., vancomycin). Protein Inhibitors : They interfere with bacterial protein synthesis, hindering their function. Examples: tetracyclines, macrolides (e.g., erythromycin), aminoglycosides (e.g., gentamicin).

: They interfere with bacterial protein synthesis, hindering their function. Examples: tetracyclines, macrolides (e.g., erythromycin), aminoglycosides (e.g., gentamicin). DNA Inhibitors : These antibiotics disrupt bacterial DNA processes, hampering survival. Examples: fluoroquinolones (e.g., ciprofloxacin), sulfonamides.

: These antibiotics disrupt bacterial DNA processes, hampering survival. Examples: fluoroquinolones (e.g., ciprofloxacin), sulfonamides. Other Types of Inhibitors: Unique mechanisms include inhibiting RNA synthesis or metabolic pathways. Examples: linezolid, and trimethoprim.

Routes of Administration Segmentation Analysis:

Oral Antibiotics : Taken by mouth for mild to moderate infections. Examples: amoxicillin, doxycycline, azithromycin.

: Taken by mouth for mild to moderate infections. Examples: amoxicillin, doxycycline, azithromycin. Topical Antibiotics : Applied to skin or mucous membranes for localized infections. Examples: antibiotic creams, ointments, and eye drops.

: Applied to skin or mucous membranes for localized infections. Examples: antibiotic creams, ointments, and eye drops. Other Routes: Includes IV administration for severe infections or when oral is not feasible.

This Antibiotics: Technologies and Global Markets Report contains comprehensive information and analysis covering the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Antibiotics Market?

The antibiotics market is projected to grow from $39.2 million in 2021 to $49.6 million in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. What are the key factors driving the growth of the Antibiotics Market?

The key factors driving the growth of the antibiotics market are, the rise of infectious diseases, increasing awareness due to COVID and new antibiotics being launched and researched on. What segments are covered in the Antibiotics market?

The antibiotics market is segmented on basis of type, Cell Wall inhibitor, Protein Inhibitors, DNA inhibitors and other types. Also, regional segmentation is provided. By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2027?

The cell wall inhibitors will lead the market by 2027. Which region has the highest market share in the Antibiotics Market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GSK PLC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

MERCK & CO. INC.

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

VIATRIS INC.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC