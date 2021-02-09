Global Antibiotics Partnering Deals Directory 2020: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data / Case Studies of Real-Life Antibiotics Deals

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains over 300 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Report scope



Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 includes:

Trends in antibiotics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of antibiotics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life antibiotics deals

Access to over 300 antibiotics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active antibiotics dealmakers since 2010

The leading antibiotics partnering resources

In Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in antibiotics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Antibiotics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active antibiotics dealmakers

2.4. Antibiotics partnering by deal type

2.5. Antibiotics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Antibiotics partnering by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for antibiotics partnering

2.7.1 Antibiotics partnering headline values

2.7.2 Antibiotics deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Antibiotics deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Antibiotics royalty rates

2.8. The anatomy of an antibiotics deal

2.8. a. Case study 1: RRD International & Dipexium Pharmaceuticals

2.8.b. Case study 2: Hospira & Cempra Pharmaceutical

2.8.c. Case study 3: Astellas & Optimer Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 3 - Leading antibiotics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top antibiotics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active antibiotics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active antibiotics dealmakers

4.3. Most active antibiotics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Antibiotics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Antibiotics dealmaking by technology type

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Metronidazole

Penicillin

Quinolones

Tetracycline

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jn97tg





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

