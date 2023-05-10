Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023: Featuring Trends, Disclosed Figures, Contract Documents and Top Deals by Value

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 report provides an understanding and access to the antibiotics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in antibiotics partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Antibiotics partnering contract documents

Top antibiotics deals by value

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibiotics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibiotics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest antibiotics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Cephalosporin

Clindamycin

Macrolides

Penicillin

Quinolones

Sulfonamides

Tetracycline

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains over 340 links to online copies of actual antibiotics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

For example, analyzing actual company deals and agreements allows assessment of the following:

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of antibiotics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in antibiotics dealmaking since 2010, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading antibiotics deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active antibiotics dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in antibiotics dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibiotics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibiotics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibiotics partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2010. The chapter is organized by specific antibiotics technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by antibiotics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and antibiotics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibiotics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of antibiotics technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to antibiotics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023 includes:

Trends in antibiotics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of antibiotics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 340 antibiotics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active antibiotics dealmakers since 2010

The leading antibiotics partnering resources

In Global Antibiotics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

