Global Antibody Discovery Market Valuation Set to Total US$ 21.8 Billion by 2034, Spurred by Escalating Demand for Targeted Therapies

The antibody discovery market is primed for growth due to a confluence of factors. Rising chronic diseases fuel demand for targeted therapies, while advancements in discovery technologies make antibody development faster and cheaper. This surge in antibody-based treatments fuels the market's expansion.

NEWARK, Del., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest analysis, the global antibody discovery market value is forecast to total US$ 8.5 billion in 2024. Over the next decade, global antibody discovery demand will increase at around 9.9% CAGR, taking the total market valuation to US$ 21.8 billion by 2034. This demonstrates the growing importance of antibodies in modern medicine.

Phage display remains the most widely used antibody discovery method owing to its versatility, robustness, applicability, and other advantages. The target segment is anticipated to thrive at 9.7% CAGR through 2034.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18367

Multiple factors are predicted to stimulate the growth of the antibody discovery industry during the assessment period. These include the growing incidence of chronic diseases, escalating interest in antibody-based therapies, and advances in antibody discovery technologies.

As the burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, continues to mount, there is a growing demand for novel treatments like therapeutic antibodies. This is projected to boost the growth of the antibody discovery market during the assessment period.

Targeted therapies like antibody-based drugs are highly specific and can target disease-associated molecules. This is making them ideal for therapeutic interventions in a wide range of diseases. The growing adoption of these novel therapies will directly impact the growth of the target industry.

Surging demand for personalized medicine is another key factor propelling the global market forward. This is because antibodies play a key role in personalized medicine by targeting specific disease markers in patients.

Advances in antibody drug discovery technologies are making it easy for companies to develop new antibodies quickly and cost-efficiently. This will positively impact the growth of the antibody discovery industry during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market value is estimated to total US$ 21.8 billion in 2034.

in 2034. By method, the phage display segment is set to register a CAGR of 9.7% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on antibody type, the human antibody category is poised to grow at 9.5% CAGR.

Revenue in the United States is predicted to total US$ 3.9 billion by 2034.

is predicted to total by 2034. China will record a CAGR of 10.7% between 2024 and 2034.

will record a CAGR of between 2024 and 2034. Demand in South Korea is forecast to surge at a robust 12.0% CAGR through 2034.

"As the burden of chronic and rare diseases continues to escalate, pharmaceutical giants are looking to develop novel antibody-based therapies. This, in turn, is set to create growth prospects for the antibody discovery industry through 2034."- says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning?

Leading players in the antibody discovery market include:

Danaher Corporation

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Twist Bioscience

Biocytogen, Sartorius AG

Fairjourney Biologics S.A

Genscript Technology Corporation

Creative Biolabs.

Top companies are focusing on using advanced methods like hybridoma technology to create vast libraries of antibodies. Subsequently, they employ next-generation sequencing to analyze these libraries and identify promising candidates. Players are also adopting strategies like partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements to stay ahead of the curve.

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced a new antibody discovery service specifically designed to develop best-in-class biologic candidates.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced a new antibody discovery service specifically designed to develop best-in-class biologic candidates. In February 2024 , SCIEX introduced Echo MS+system to address key challenges in high throughput screening applications for drug discovery.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Antibody Discovery Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global antibody discovery industry, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the global market based on method (phage display, hybridoma, other), antibody type (humanized antibody, human antibody, chimeric antibody, murine antibody), and end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, research laboratory, and academic laboratory) across several regions.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights