Global Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market Research Report 2022: Extensive Study on the Current Market Landscape and Likely Evolution in this Industry Over the Next Ten Years

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market: Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Antibody Discovery Method, Nature of Antibody Generated and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution in this industry over the next ten years. The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the antibody discovery technologies and services that assist in the development of antibody therapeutics.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future opportunities for antibody discovery platforms and services, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as the overall R&D expenditure available to CROs, percentage of R&D expenses incurred in each discovery step, and outsourcing profile, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the antibody discovery services market in the mid to long term, for the time period 2021-2035.

Currently, close to 100 monoclonal antibodies have been approved while more than 500 molecules are being evaluated in clinical trials. Some of the recently approved monoclonal antibody therapies include (in reverse chronological order) Tivdak (September 2021), Saphnelo (August 2021), Rybrevant (May 2021), Ebanga (December 2020) and MARGENZA (December 2020).

The growing popularity of antibody based therapeutics is also reflected from the extensive research being conducted on other novel antibody formats, such as bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody fragments in the past few years.

It is worth highlighting that the process of antibody development, beginning from the discovery to the commercialization of a clinically validated product, takes around 10-15 years. Moreover, antibody discovery and clinical research are capital intensive processes, which, on an average, require investments of around USD 4-10 billion.

Further, it is a well-known fact that only a small proportion of lead molecules that are shortlisted for further investigation during the discovery phase make it into the clinical phase, and an even lesser number of product candidates enter the market. In order to optimize on internal resource utilization and save costs, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing various aspects of their discovery-stage operations to specialty contract research organizations (CROs).

Apart from being considered a viable business strategy, engaging third party service providers offers both time and cost related benefits to the drug / therapy developers. Given the rising demand for antibody based therapeutics and growing preference for outsourcing, we are led to believe that the opportunity for contract service provides and technology developers is likely to increase at a steady rate in the foreseen future.

In addition, for estimating the future market opportunities for platform providers, we have considered the likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be inked in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players involved in offering services and technologies related to antibody discovery?

What is the relative competitiveness of the players offering services related to antibody discovery, based across different geographies?

What tis the relative competitiveness of the technologies pertaining to antibody discovery across different peer groups?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders offering services and technologies related to antibody discovery?

What is the trend for capital investments in the antibody discovery services and platforms market?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to antibody discovery services an platforms, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Structure of Antibodies

3.3. History of Antibody Development

3.4. Antibody Isotypes

3.5. Mechanism of Action of Antibodies

3.6. Classification of Antibodies

3.7. Applications of Antibodies

3.8. Concluding Remarks



4. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PROCESS AND METHODS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Antibody Discovery Process

4.3. Antibody Discovery Methods

4.4. Evolution of Monoclonal Antibodies



5. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers: List of Industry Players



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Key Parameters

6.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Antibody Discovery Service Providers



7. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in North America

7.2.1. Abwiz Bio

7.2.2. Aragen Bioscience (a GVK BIO company)

7.2.3. Creative Biolabs

7.2.4. Distributed Bio

7.2.5. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

7.2.6. Integral Molecular

7.2.7. LakePharma

7.2.8. Syd Labs

7.3. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Europe

7.3.1. Abzena

7.3.2. BIOTEM

7.3.3. PX'Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Aguettant Pharmaceutical Group)

7.4. Antibody Discovery Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. ChemPartner

7.4.2. HD Biosciences

7.4.3. Viva Biotech

7.4.4. WuXi Biologics



8. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Antibody Discovery Platform Providers: List of Industry Players

8.3. Antibody Discovery: List of Technologies and Platforms



9. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology

9.3. Library based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.4. Single Cell based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.5. Transgenic Animal based Antibody Discovery Platforms

9.6. Hybridoma based Antibody Discovery Platforms



10. COMPANY PROFILES: ANTIBODY DISCOVERY PLATFORM PROVIDERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Harbour BioMed

10.3. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

10.4. Kymab

10.5. Ligand Pharmaceuticals

10.6. MorphoSys



11. REGIONAL CAPABILITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Regional Capability Analysis: Antibody Discovery Service Providers

11.4. Regional Capability Analysis: Antibody Discovery Platform Providers

11.5. Concluding Remarks



12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Partnership Models

12.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations



13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Types of Funding

13.3. Antibody Discovery Service and Platform Providers: Funding and Investment Analysis

13.4. Concluding Remarks



14. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY SERVICES: MARKET FORECAST

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Forecast Methodology

14.3. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market, 2021-2035

14.4. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Steps Involved in Antibody Discovery Process, 2021-2035

14.5. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Antibody Discovery Method, 2021-2035

14.6. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Nature of Antibody Generated, 2021-2035

14.7. Global Antibody Discovery Services Market: Distribution by Region, 2021-2035



15. ANTIBODY DISCOVERY TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET FORECAST

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions

15.3. Forecast Methodology

15.4. Global Antibody Discovery Platforms Market, 2021-2035

15.5. Global Antibody Discovery Platforms Market: Distribution by Region, 2021-2035

15.5.1. Antibody Discovery Platforms Market in North America, 2021-2035

15.5.2. Antibody Discovery Platforms Market in Europe, 2021-2035

15.5.3. Antibody Discovery Platforms Market in Asia-Pacific, 2021-2035



16. LICENSING DEAL STRUCTURE



17. CASE IN POINT: DRUG DISCOVERY PROCESSES OF TOP SELLING ANTIBODIES

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Humira (Adalimumab)

17.2.1. Drug Overview

17.2.2. Discovery Process and Method

17.2.3. Historical Sales

17.3. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

17.4. Stelara (Ustekinumab)

17.5. Opdivo (Nivolumab)

17.6. Avastin (Bevacizumab)



18. CASE STUDY: ANTIBODY HUMANIZATION AND AFFINITY MATURATION

18.1. Importance of Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation

18.2. Antibody Humanization and Affinity Maturation Service and Platform Providers: Market Landscape

18.3. Antibody Humanization: Publication Analysis

18.4. Antibody Humanization Service and Platform Providers: SWOT Analysis



19. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN ANTIBODY DISCOVERY

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Anticipated Shift from Monoclonal Antibodies to Other Novel Antibody Formats

19.3. Technological Advancements to Overhaul Conventional Antibody Discovery Processes

19.4. Transition to CADD-based Approaches to Help Achieve Better Operational Efficiencies

19.5. Rising Demand for Antibody-based Treatment Options for Non-Oncological Indications

19.6. Future Growth Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region

19.7. Expected Increase in Number of Collaborations and Licensing Activity

19.8 Concluding Remarks



20. CONCLUDING REMARKS

20.1. Chapter Overview



21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Abveris Antibody

21.3. Nidus Biosciences

21.4. AvantGen

21.5. Single Cell Technology

21.6. Distributed Bio

21.7. AbCellera

21.8. AbGenics Life Sciences

21.9. CDI Laboratories

21.10. AP Biosciences

21.11. YUMAB

21.12. Antibody Solutions

21.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals

21.14. LakePharma



22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



23. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATION

