Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Growth Opportunities - Collaborations with Innovative Platform Developers will Drive Growth Potential

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service overviews the global ADC market and provides a 6-year revenue forecast from 2023 to 2028.

An ADC comprises multiple components such as the antibody, conjugation chemistry, linker, and payload. Many companies are working on each component while others only develop ADCs, which makes the market highly competitive. The development of targeted delivery vehicles over standard antibodies is improving the performance of these drugs and expanding their potential for treating new cancers. New technologies are trying to address drawbacks of existing ADC technology, such as poor stability, leading to poor tolerability, efficacy, and a narrow therapeutic index and challenging ADC manufacturing.

This analysis shows that small and mid-sized enterprises that rely on contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs)/contract research organizations (CROs) for initial drug development create novel antibody therapeutic technologies.

Many antibody developers have been decreasing in-house R&D efforts and increasing in-licensing or acquiring therapeutic antibody product lines to strengthen their pipelines. All major CDMOs are stepping up with new investments to support the next generation of ADC, making the segment more competitive. Biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on ADCs to reap the benefits of target specificity for selective tumor antigens. Developers are using robust approaches to improve payloads' potency as ADCs reflect the success rate in the last two years with seven approvals.

Report Scope:

  • Market trends
  • Leading disruptors
  • Marketed and pipeline ADC that will drive growth in hematological and solid tumors
  • Growth opportunities emerging from this space that stakeholders can leverage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ADC Industry

2. Growth Environment

  • Scope of Analysis
  • ADC Market Highlights
  • Growth Opportunities: The ADC Market
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Drug Conjugates' History, Progress, and Research Stages
  • ADC Market Trends
  • ADC Technology Evolution
  • Precision Oncology Approaches for ADCs
  • Biomarker Application Across the Cancer Continuum
  • Life Cycle Management Strategies
  • ADC Deals and Investment Outlook
  • Notable ADC Partnerships and Collaborations, 2022 and 2023
  • Approved ADCs: Hematological Cancer
  • Approved ADCs: Solid Tumors
  • Late-stage ADCs to Watch

3. Revenue Forecast and Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Solid Tumors (Launched)
    • Solid Tumors (Pipeline)
    • Hematological Cancer (Launched)
    • Hematological Cancer (Late-stage Pipeline)

4. Companies to Action: ADC Market Disruptors

  • Tubulis: Broad Spectrum of Technology Platforms
  • LCB: Conjugation Technology Platforms
  • Synaffix (Lonza): End-to-end ADC Services
  • WuXi Biologics: ADC CRDMO
  • Mersana Therapeutics: Late-stage ADC Pipeline and Platform
  • Iksuda: A Toolbox Approach for ADC Development

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: ADC Combination Therapies for Precision Chemotherapeutics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships between CDMOs and Early-stage Platform and ADC Developers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Linkers and Conjugation Chemistries

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Iksuda
  • LCB
  • Mersana Therapeutics
  • Synaffix (Lonza)
  • Tubulis
  • WuXi Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uu4ax

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Healthcare Interoperability Market - AI-based API Innovation is Improving Healthcare Data Management and Analysis

AI Use Cases for Technology Vendors and Service Providers - Future Growth Potential for AI Vendors to Drive Innovation through Industry-specific Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.