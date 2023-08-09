Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Growth Opportunities - Collaborations with Innovative Platform Developers will Drive Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service overviews the global ADC market and provides a 6-year revenue forecast from 2023 to 2028.

An ADC comprises multiple components such as the antibody, conjugation chemistry, linker, and payload. Many companies are working on each component while others only develop ADCs, which makes the market highly competitive. The development of targeted delivery vehicles over standard antibodies is improving the performance of these drugs and expanding their potential for treating new cancers. New technologies are trying to address drawbacks of existing ADC technology, such as poor stability, leading to poor tolerability, efficacy, and a narrow therapeutic index and challenging ADC manufacturing.

This analysis shows that small and mid-sized enterprises that rely on contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs)/contract research organizations (CROs) for initial drug development create novel antibody therapeutic technologies.

Many antibody developers have been decreasing in-house R&D efforts and increasing in-licensing or acquiring therapeutic antibody product lines to strengthen their pipelines. All major CDMOs are stepping up with new investments to support the next generation of ADC, making the segment more competitive. Biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on ADCs to reap the benefits of target specificity for selective tumor antigens. Developers are using robust approaches to improve payloads' potency as ADCs reflect the success rate in the last two years with seven approvals.

Report Scope:

Market trends

Leading disruptors

Marketed and pipeline ADC that will drive growth in hematological and solid tumors

Growth opportunities emerging from this space that stakeholders can leverage

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ADC Industry

2. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

ADC Market Highlights

Growth Opportunities: The ADC Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Drug Conjugates' History, Progress, and Research Stages

ADC Market Trends

ADC Technology Evolution

Precision Oncology Approaches for ADCs

Biomarker Application Across the Cancer Continuum

Life Cycle Management Strategies

ADC Deals and Investment Outlook

Notable ADC Partnerships and Collaborations, 2022 and 2023

Approved ADCs: Hematological Cancer

Approved ADCs: Solid Tumors

Late-stage ADCs to Watch

3. Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Solid Tumors (Launched)



Solid Tumors (Pipeline)



Hematological Cancer (Launched)



Hematological Cancer (Late-stage Pipeline)

4. Companies to Action: ADC Market Disruptors

Tubulis: Broad Spectrum of Technology Platforms

LCB: Conjugation Technology Platforms

Synaffix (Lonza): End-to-end ADC Services

WuXi Biologics: ADC CRDMO

Mersana Therapeutics: Late-stage ADC Pipeline and Platform

Iksuda: A Toolbox Approach for ADC Development

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: ADC Combination Therapies for Precision Chemotherapeutics

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships between CDMOs and Early-stage Platform and ADC Developers

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Linkers and Conjugation Chemistries

