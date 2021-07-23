Global Antibody Market Expected to Reach USD 318,482.1 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 10.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Antibody Market by Types, (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, ADCs, And Others) by Technology, (Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, And Others), by Applications (Proteomics, Drug Development, and Genomics), By End-users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and CROs), and by Regions : Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", the market was valued at USD 147,431.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 10.1% by the year 2027. The global antibody market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period. The demand for antibodies is growing due to increasing demand of fast recovery, growing number of patients with diabetic and cardiovascular disorders, and rising number of research and development activities.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Antibody Market

Based on types, the global antibody market is divided into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, ADCs, and others. Their use in the treatment of illnesses such as coronavirus, monoclonal antibodies are expected to have a large share of the market over the forecast period. Increase in cancer patients throughout the world, ADCs used to treat malignant tumours are rapidly growing popularity. Monoclonal antibody drugs are expensive to manufacture, but they are widely available in the market, making them accessible to customers, which drives the market. Polyclonal antibodies are predicted to proliferate rapidly due to their ability to bind many antigen epitopes.

In terms of technology, the global antibody market is classified into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, immunoprecipitation, and others. Owing to the precision, the western blotting segment is expected to occupy a considerable proportion of the market over the projection period. Antibodies to HIV were detected as a consequence of the tests. Flow cytometry is thought to be rapidly expanding since it can do multi-parameter analysis on single cells inside a sample combination that is heterogeneous.

In terms of applications, the global antibody market is classified into proteomics, drug development, and genomics. Owing to the efficient mapping of drug-protein and protein-protein interactions, the proteomics sector is expected to occupy a major proportion of the market over the projected period. The drug development segment is expected to expand rapidly, since it facilitates the release of sophisticated drugs and vaccines following FDA clearance. Attributing to advancements in genetic research of an organism and chances for cancer patients using stem cell treatment, the genomics segment is predicted to increase at a significant rate.

Based on end-users, the global antibody market is classified as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and CROs. The introduction of medicines and vaccines for horrible illnesses, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are expected to have a large proportion of the market throughout the predicted period. CROs are expected to increase at a high rate, since they assist clinical studies of newly marketed vaccines and medications prior to market release. As a comprehensive study of illnesses is completed and a deep understanding of antigen is supplied, the academic and research institutions segment is predicted to increase at a quick rate.

Based on regions, the global antibody market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019. During the projected period, the market in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. During the forecast period, North America is expected to have the greatest share. Stem cell treatment research and technological improvements are offering attractive prospects for participants in this field. Due to the increased frequency of chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular and blood illnesses, Europe is likely to occupy a significant market share. Due to research and development initiatives, Asia Pacific is a potential area for the antibody market. The collaboration of several medical institutes and academic institutions is expected to improve the situation.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the market owing to the early adoption of technologically advanced products for disease diagnostics in the region. It constituted 39.9% share of the market in 2020.

is expected to hold a significant share of the market owing to the early adoption of technologically advanced products for disease diagnostics in the region. It constituted 39.9% share of the market in 2020. The monoclonal antibody segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of coronavirus disease. The segment accounted for 89.6%, in terms of value, share of the market in 2020.

In terms of value, the flow cytometry segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period as the technique can perform multi-parameter analysis on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture.

In terms of value, the proteomics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period owing to the efficient mapping in drug-protein and protein-protein interactions.

Read 261 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Antibody Market by Types, (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, ADCs, And Others) by Technology, (Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, And Others), by Applications (Proteomics, Drug Development, and Genomics), By End-users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and CROs), and by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

