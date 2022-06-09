Global Antibody Partnering Deals Directory 2015-2022: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

Jun 09, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1900 Antibody deals entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 1900 links to online copies of actual Antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2015.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Antibody technologies and products.
This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:
- Antibodies
- Antibody-drug conjugates
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Murine mAb
- Chimeric mAb
- Humanized mAb
- Human aAb
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Bispecific antibodies
Key benefits
- In-depth understanding of Antibody deal trends since 2015
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual Antibody contracts enter into by the leading 25 big pharma companies
- Insight into the terms included in a Antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 includes:
- Trends in Antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 1900 Antibody online deal records
- The leading Antibody deals by value since 2015
- Most active Antibody dealmakers since 2015
- The leading Antibody partnering resources
In Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Antibody partnering over the years
2.3. Most active antibody dealmakers
2.4. Antibody partnering by deal type
2.5. Antibody partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for antibody partnering
2.6.1 Antibody partnering headline values
2.6.2 Antibody deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Antibody deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Antibody royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top antibody deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active antibody partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Antibody contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Antibody dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Antibody deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Antibody deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Antibody deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Antibody deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking
