Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023: Comprehensive Details on Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest antibody agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Antibodies

Antibody-drug conjugates

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Polyclonal Antibodies

Bispecific antibodies

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 1900 links to online copies of actual antibody deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in antibody dealmaking since 2016, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading antibody deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of antibody technologies and products.

Key benefits

Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of antibody deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual antibody contracts enter into by the leading 25 big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to antibody trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.

Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1900 antibody online deal records

The leading antibody deals by value since 2016

Most active antibody dealmakers since 2016

The leading antibody partnering resources

In Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1900 antibody deals.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise antibody rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned

Ablexis

Selexis

Tubulis

Trellis Bioscience

Eucodis Bioscience

Arsanis Biosciences

biOasis Technologies

MAB Discovery

Hutchison MediPharma

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Hadasit Bioholdings

Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development

Affinita Biotech

Immunitas Therapeutics

Purolite

Ab Initio

Affinity Biosciences

Velocity Pharmaceutical Development

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Curative Biotechnology

VU University Amsterdam

Rheonix

Complix

DNAtrix

SillaJen

Biolojic Design

Kodiak Sciences

ProtoKinetix

Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

Zenyaku Kogyo

bioCSL

Global Biological Standards Institute

Pascal Biosciences

