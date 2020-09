Global Anticoagulants (Xarelto, Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa) Market to 2024 Featuring Key Players - Bayer, BMS/Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anticoagulants Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bayer Group, BMS/Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo are some of the key players operating in the global anticoagulants market, who's Company Profiles has been done in the report. This segment summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies.



The report also provides an analysis of injectable and oral anticoagulants available in the market. Details of Lovenox, Arixtra, Xarelto, Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa has been provided in the report in terms of their global sales. A brief analysis of the US anticoagulants market has also been provided in terms of value and sales of top four oral anticoagulant drugs in the region.

The most commonly prescribed anticoagulant is Warfarin. Newer types of anticoagulants are also available and are becoming increasingly common. These include rivaroxaban (Xarelto), dabigatran (Pradaxa), apixaban (Eliquis), and edoxaban (Savaysa/Lixiana). Warfarin and the newer alternatives are taken as tablets or capsules. There's also an anticoagulant called heparin that can be given by injection.

The global anticoagulants market has increased over the years and is expected to grow during the forecasted years i.e., 2020-2024. The global anticoagulants market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic population, escalating number of cancer patients, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, etc.

Yet, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the challenges are numerous clinical limitations and bleeding risk.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outline the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the global anticoagulants market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

