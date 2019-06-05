Global Antidepressant and Anti-Anxiety Drugs Market 2019-2029
Jun 05, 2019, 19:34 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs); Atypical Antipsychotics, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors (SARIs), Benzodiazepines; Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781247/?utm_source=PRN
The global antidepressant and Anti-anxiety drugs market is estimated to have reached $12.16bn in 2018. In 2018, the SSRIs segment held 26% of the global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 213-page report you will receive 73 tables and 92 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 213-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market forecasts from 2019-2029
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by drug class:
• Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)
• Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)
• Atypical Antipsychotics
• Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)
• Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors (SARIs)
• Benzodiazepines
• Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)
• Others
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by indication:
• Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)
• General Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
• Panic Disorder (PD)
• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
• Others
Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the selected leading drugs:
• Abilify
• Abilify Maintena
• Brintellix/Trintellix
• Cipralex/Lexapro
• Cymbalta
• Invega Sustenna/ Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta
• Lamictal
• Rexulti
• Risperdal Consta
• Zyprexa
This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: the US, Canada
• Europe: the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Rest of RoW
This report also provides discussion and qualitative analysis on:
• Factors that drive and restrain the global antidepressant and Anti-anxiety drugs market.
• Antidepressant drugs pipeline analysis
• Anti-anxiety drugs pipeline analysis
This report discusses the selected leading companies:
• Allergan plc.
• AstraZeneca plc.
• Eli Lilly and Company
• GlaxoSmithKline plc.
• H. Lundbeck A/S
• Johnson & Johnson
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
• Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Key Questions Answered:
• This report provides in-depth analysis of the antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market, identifying the latest trends and forecasting its growth and development over the coming 10 years.
• The study addresses scope of the market in 2018 and assesses commercial drivers and restraints.
• Through reading this report you will gain revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2029 for the overall world market and its leading submarkets, as well as regional and national markets.
• This report provides revenue forecast for the leading antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs from 2018 to 2019
• Identify drug development trends that will affect market participants from 2018 to 2029.
• See discussions of companies developing, manufacturing, and marketing antidepressant and ant-anxiety drugs, exploring products, technologies, R&D, partnerships, M&A and outlooks.
This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781247/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article