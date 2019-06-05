Global Antidepressant and Anti-Anxiety Drugs Market 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs); Atypical Antipsychotics, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors (SARIs), Benzodiazepines; Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic Disorder (PD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Others



The global antidepressant and Anti-anxiety drugs market is estimated to have reached $12.16bn in 2018. In 2018, the SSRIs segment held 26% of the global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market.



Report Scope

• Global antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market forecasts from 2019-2029



Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by drug class:

• Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

• Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

• Atypical Antipsychotics

• Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

• Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors (SARIs)

• Benzodiazepines

• Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

• Others



Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by indication:

• Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

• General Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

• Panic Disorder (PD)

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

• Others



Our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the selected leading drugs:

• Abilify

• Abilify Maintena

• Brintellix/Trintellix

• Cipralex/Lexapro

• Cymbalta

• Invega Sustenna/ Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta

• Lamictal

• Rexulti

• Risperdal Consta

• Zyprexa



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US, Canada

• Europe: the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Rest of RoW



This report also provides discussion and qualitative analysis on:

• Factors that drive and restrain the global antidepressant and Anti-anxiety drugs market.

• Antidepressant drugs pipeline analysis

• Anti-anxiety drugs pipeline analysis



This report discusses the selected leading companies:

• Allergan plc.

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• H. Lundbeck A/S

• Johnson & Johnson

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals



Key Questions Answered:

• This report provides in-depth analysis of the antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs market, identifying the latest trends and forecasting its growth and development over the coming 10 years.

• The study addresses scope of the market in 2018 and assesses commercial drivers and restraints.

• Through reading this report you will gain revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2029 for the overall world market and its leading submarkets, as well as regional and national markets.

• This report provides revenue forecast for the leading antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs from 2018 to 2019

• Identify drug development trends that will affect market participants from 2018 to 2029.

• See discussions of companies developing, manufacturing, and marketing antidepressant and ant-anxiety drugs, exploring products, technologies, R&D, partnerships, M&A and outlooks.



