Global Antidiabetic Drug Market Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities in New Innovations

The Global Antidiabetic Drug Market is estimated to be USD 38.20 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.95 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.



Market Dynamics



The major factors such as Unhealthy food habits among individuals of all ages, increase in the prevalence of diabetes (both type I and type II), increase in obesity among people are driving the rise of the anti-diabetic drug market. Furthermore, the rising elderly population is a major driver of market expansion.

According to the International Diabetes Foundation, diabetes affects one in every five persons aged 65 and up throughout the world. In addition, growing government spending and health-awareness efforts to successfully treat diabetes, as well as investments in research and development and the invention of different techniques to control diabetes and create sophisticated anti-diabetic drugs, as per the growing requirement is expected to create opportunities for the market growth.



However, an important factor restraining the antidiabetics drug market is the decrease in treatment and drug efficacy over time, which can lead to various health issues. In addition, the high cost of medicines is seen as a challenge for the growth of the global antidiabetic drug market.



Market Segmentation

By Drug Type, the market is classified into A-Glucosidase Inhibitors (Acarbose), Biguanides (Metformin), Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-IV) Inhibitors (Sitagliptin), Meglitinides (Repaglinide), Sulfonylureas (Glimepiride), Thiazolidinediones (Pioglitazone), and others. Amongst all, the A-Glucosidase Inhibitors (Acarbose), segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Diabetic Type, the market is classified as diabetes type 1 and diabetes type 2. Amongst all, the diabetes type 1 segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Patient, the market is classified as adult, geriatric, and paediatric. Amongst all, the adult segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Mankind Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd inked a sub-licensing agreement to co-market anti-diabetes drug remogliflozin etabonate in India . - 23rd December 2019

. - Adocia Announces Positive Clinical Results Confirming the Ultra-Rapid Profile of a BioChaperone Lispro Formulation Containing - 25th January 2021

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk

11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Biocon Limited C.H.

Boehringer Sohn AG & Co.

KG Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cipla, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mankind Pharma Ltd

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

Pfizer Inc

PHC Corporation

Sanofi S.A

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd

Wockhardt Limited

