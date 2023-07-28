Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market to Grow at 3.9% CAGR during 2023-2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Antifouling Products

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antifouling paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2023-2030.

This report on global antifouling paints and coatings market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global antifouling paints and coatings market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the antifouling paints and coatings market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Advance Marine Coatings AS

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF S.E.

Boero Yacht Coatings

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun Group

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kop-Coat Marine Group (RPM International Inc)

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage to Protect Vessels from Growth of Fouling Organisms

Development of Environment-friendly Antifouling Products

Challenges

Toxic nature

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Copper-based

Self-Polishing Copolymer

Hybrid

Others

by Application

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Inland Waterways Transport

Mooring Lines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxqg6i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets