Global Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market to Grow at 3.9% CAGR during 2023-2030 Driven by Rising Demand for Environment-friendly Antifouling Products

28 Jul, 2023, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antifouling paints and coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2023-2030.
This report on global antifouling paints and coatings market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global antifouling paints and coatings market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the antifouling paints and coatings market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Advance Marine Coatings AS
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- BASF S.E.
- Boero Yacht Coatings
- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
- Hempel A/S
- Jotun Group
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- Kop-Coat Marine Group (RPM International Inc)
- Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Usage to Protect Vessels from Growth of Fouling Organisms
- Development of Environment-friendly Antifouling Products
Challenges
- Toxic nature
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Copper-based
- Self-Polishing Copolymer
- Hybrid
- Others
by Application
- Shipping Vessels
- Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms
- Fishing Boats
- Yachts & Other Boats
- Inland Waterways Transport
- Mooring Lines
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxqg6i
