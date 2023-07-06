Global Antifreeze Proteins Market to Reach $118 Million by 2032: Increasing Understanding of the Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifreeze Proteins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form, By Source, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antifreeze proteins market size is expected to reach USD 118.00 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years due to the rising research on the development of antifreeze protein applications by various institutions such as the NARO Bio-oriented Technology Research Advancement Institution.

These developments are anticipated to create profitable opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Additionally, some organisms can survive in freezing temperatures, which has led to research and development efforts to explore the medical and commercial applications of antifreeze proteins. These experimental studies will likely positively impact the market in the foreseeable future.



Antifreeze proteins possess a wide range of applications and serve important industrial tasks, such as improving foods' freezing and dissolving qualities, protecting frost plants, improving the smoothness of ice cream, cryopreservation, and cryosurgery, of tissues and cells. Increasing awareness regarding these applications is expected to propel market demand.



The uses of AFPs have been well known in recent years, owing to the progressive accumulation of data acquired from identifying and describing unique features. Generally, the formation of ice crystals poses significant obstacles in various fields. Because of their important biological function in cold degrees, antifreeze proteins, and their related counterparts are often used to suppress the development of ice crystals under freezing circumstances.



The market for antifreeze proteins is still in its early stages but is expected to grow in the coming years due to its potential use in various applications. The primary drivers of the market are the increasing demand for natural antifreeze solutions in multiple industries such as food, medicine, and cosmetics and the demand for cold storage solutions for food and drugs.

Antifreeze proteins can help preserve the quality of frozen foods and medicines during transportation and storage, thus increasing their shelf life. The growing interest in biotechnology and genetic engineering is also expected to drive the market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Unilever

Nichirei Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

A/F Protein Inc.

Sirona Biochem

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co. Ltd.

ProtoKinetix Inc.

Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co. Ltd

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Report Highlights

Solid segment accounted for the largest share in the market, and will likely continue its dominance over the forecast period. The ease of availability of solid forms of antifreeze proteins in food industry, including frozen foods, and these products have a longer shelf life.

Fish segment dominated the market in 2022, due to the easy availability of fish sources for extraction of proteins, and fish antifreeze protein have 300 times more efficient than others.

Pharmaceutical and medical segment holds the highest shares of the market due to extensive research going on in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and potentially used pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

Asia Pacific has dominated the global market in 2022. This region has high production of marine catch and aquaculture which leads to the easy availability of antifreeze proteins.

