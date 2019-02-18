Global Antifungal Drugs Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Popularity of OTC Drugs, Increase in Availability of Innovative Antifungals & Growing Prevalence of Candidiasis and Aspergillosis

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Class, By Therapeutic Indications, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global antifungal drugs market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.70% during 2018 - 2023.



Over the recent years, Antifungal Drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of fungal infections such as candidiasis and aspergillosis, increasing popularity of over-the-counter drugs, and increase in availability of innovative antifungals. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding fatal antifungal diseases, growing medical spending, favorable government initiatives, public private partnership have been driving the market growth.



In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research, growing scope in developing countries with large population such as China and India is anticipated to impel the market growth of the antifungal drugs market. However, growing portfolio of antifungal generic drugs, patent expiration of innovator drugs, increasing prevalence of fungal resistance, and counterfeit drugs are expected to hinder the market performance during forecasted period.



In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug class and therapeutic indications. By drug class, the azoles class antifungals are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market. By therapeutic indications, drugs use in the treatment of candidiasis are anticipated to creates their dominance in global antifungal drugs market.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global antifungal drugs market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and highly advanced medical infrastructure.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the antifungal drugs. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Antifungal Drugs Products Outlook



5. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Drug Class: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Drug Class, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Drug Class, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Azole Class Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Echinocandins Class Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Polyenes Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global Other Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Antifungal Drugs: Market Attractiveness, By Drug Class

6.7 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Therapeutic Indications: Breakdown(%)



7. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)



8. North America Antifungal Drugs Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Antifungal Drugs Market: An Analysis



10. APAC Antifungal Drugs Market: An Analysis



11. ROW Antifungal Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast



12. Global Antifungal Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Drivers

12.2 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Restrains

12.3 Global Antifungal Drugs Market Trends



13. Porter Five Force Analysis



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Antifungal Drugs Market- Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles

16.1 Merck & Co.

16.2 Pfizer

16.3 GSK

16.4 Novartis

16.5 Abbott Laboratories

16.6 Astellas Pharma

16.7 Bayer

16.8 Sanofi

16.9 Kramer Laboratories



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/35nw6h/global_antifungal?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

